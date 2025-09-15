BOB – The Gateway to Bitcoin DeFi

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 09:34
BOB
BOB$0,000005814-4,43%
Bitcoin
BTC$115 432,07-0,18%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$----%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005549+1,03%
DeFi
DEFI$0,00174-1,24%

Alexei Zamyatin is the co-founder of BOB, the gateway to Bitcoin Defi. Bob’s hybrid model aligns with both Bitcoin and Ethereum, fusing the strengths of both networks to put BTC at the heart of DeFi.

Why you should listen

Bitcoin has long been the undisputed heavyweight in value, but its role in DeFi has been embarrassingly small—just 0.3% of total value locked (TVL), compared to Ethereum’s ~30%. BOB positions itself as the answer to this imbalance: a secure, hybrid, multichain gateway aiming to capture the roughly $750 billion in “latent capital” locked out of Bitcoin-native DeFi. By providing seamless access to yield and liquidity across chains, while preserving Bitcoin’s ethos and combining it with Ethereum-style programmability, BOB wants to make Bitcoin DeFi not just possible—but massive.

To overcome the trust and fragmentation issues holding Bitcoin back, BOB introduces two key innovations. First, native BTC DeFi powered by Bitcoin staking finality and the BitVM bridge—meaning BTC on BOB is literally just “BTC,” not wrapped or custodial. Second, a revolutionary Bitcoin Intents system and hybrid vaults let users swap between native BTC, wrapped BTC, and DeFi positions—or deploy BTC into strategic yield-bearing vaults—with a single transaction. Together these features unify experience and security, enabling any EVM-compatible chain to integrate BOB and unlock trustless, composable Bitcoin DeFi.

Supporting links

Fidelity Crypto Careers 

BOB

Andy on Twitter 

Brave New Coin on Twitter

Brave New Coin

If you enjoyed the show please subscribe to the Crypto Conversation and give us a 5-star rating and a positive review in whatever podcast app you are using.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/insights/bob-the-gateway-to-bitcoin-defi

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Native Markets Secures USDH Ticker Following Hyperliquid Governance Vote

Native Markets Secures USDH Ticker Following Hyperliquid Governance Vote

Native Markets secured the USDH ticker after Ethena’s withdrawal and validator backing, setting the stage for a phased rollout.
Stage
STAGE$0,0000416+1,96%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 09:32
Share
Native Markets Secures Lead in Issuing USDH as Stablecoin Competition Intensifies

Native Markets Secures Lead in Issuing USDH as Stablecoin Competition Intensifies

Native Markets won USDH issuance with about 70% validator support. The USDH introduction will happen in staggered phases for market stability. Continue Reading:Native Markets Secures Lead in Issuing USDH as Stablecoin Competition Intensifies The post Native Markets Secures Lead in Issuing USDH as Stablecoin Competition Intensifies appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 09:08
Share
Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

PANews reported on June 19 that Safe (formerly Gnosis Safe), a smart contract wallet developer, announced the establishment of a "Safe Research" team focused on self-custody research and development, dedicated
Safe Token
SAFE$0,4419-2,68%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,004914-0,32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0827-6,86%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:25
Share

Trending News

More

Native Markets Secures USDH Ticker Following Hyperliquid Governance Vote

Native Markets Secures Lead in Issuing USDH as Stablecoin Competition Intensifies

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

Ethereum-based Stablecoins: Unprecedented $168 Billion Surge Reshapes Crypto Landscape

Chainlink Prepares for Potential Rally as Technicals Mirror Previous Big Breakout