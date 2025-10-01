BOE governor suggests stablecoins could alter financial system

Key Takeaways
- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey stated that stablecoins could change how the financial system operates, particularly in lending models.
- Stablecoins may reduce traditional banks’ reliance on deposit-based lending.
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey suggested today that stablecoins, digital assets pegged to fiat currencies, could alter the financial system by disrupting traditional commercial lending models.
Bailey indicated that stablecoins might reduce banks’ reliance on conventional deposit-based lending practices, potentially reshaping how financial institutions operate.
The Bank of England has proposed caps on individual and business stablecoin holdings to address risks from sudden deposit outflows and ensure financial stability as adoption accelerates.
The central bank’s deputy governor has publicly supported stablecoins for enabling faster cross-border payments, while UK regulators view them as a competitive challenge to traditional banking services.
The regulatory approach reflects broader concerns about how rapid stablecoin adoption could disrupt established lending practices that form the backbone of commercial banking operations.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/boe-governor-stablecoins-financial-system/