Boeing hires replacement workers as defense unit strike continues

A worker pickets outside the Boeing Defense, Space & Security facility in Berkeley, Missouri, US, on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025.

Boeing is hiring new workers to replace employees in its defense unit as their strike enters a second month without a new contract agreement.

“Unfortunately, the union continues to demand more of everything while also saying it has no control over what it will take to end the strike, driving the parties further apart,” said Dan Gillian, a vice president at Boeing and senior executive at the St. Louis site, where many of the defense workers are located, in an emailed statement. “As a result, we’re taking the next step in our contingency plan and hiring permanent replacement workers for manufacturing roles to ensure we’re properly staffed to keep supporting our customers.”

Boeing didn’t say how many workers it’s hiring.

The 3,200 workers, represented by International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837, went on strike on Aug. 4 after turning down a contract offer from Boeing.

The company had offered a 20% general wage increase, a $5,000 ratification bonus and other improvements.