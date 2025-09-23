The post Boerse Stuttgart Digital Expands Into Spain With New Madrid Hub appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points Boerse Stuttgart Digital launches Madrid hub, expanding to eight European offices overall Firm offers MiCAR-compliant crypto trading and custody for Spanish financial institutions Spanish crypto adoption projected to surpass 50% by 2025, boosting institutional demand Boerse Stuttgart Digital has entered Spain with a new hub in Madrid, extending its European network to eight international offices. The move underscores its expansion strategy after securing the first Europe-wide MiCAR license earlier this year from Germany’s BaFin regulator. The firm now provides Spanish banks, brokers, and asset managers with MiCAR-compliant trading and custody services for cryptocurrencies. By integrating its modular platform, institutions can offer secure retail access to crypto while remaining fully regulated under EU standards. Spanish Market Growth Aligns With Institutional Demand for Crypto Rising digital asset adoption in Spain is creating opportunities for financial institutions to meet retail demand for secure crypto exposure. Market studies project adoption could surpass 50% by 2025, reinforcing the importance of regulated infrastructure providers. Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group, said the company has built the largest crypto infrastructure business among European exchange groups. “Spain with its high performing, innovative banks is a core market for us, and we are already engaged in advanced collaboration discussions with key players,” he stated [Boerse Stuttgart Digital, Sep 23, 2025]. Joaquín Sastre Ibáñez, Chief Revenue Officer and Country Manager Spain, added that demand from major financial institutions is increasing rapidly. “We have the right momentum to support them at every stage of the crypto value chain, providing reliable, fully regulated, and secure solutions for crypto trading and custody.”  With Spain’s banks actively exploring digital asset integration, Boerse Stuttgart Digital is positioning itself as the preferred partner for institutional crypto services. The expansion reflects both rising market interest and the company’s aim to serve as the… The post Boerse Stuttgart Digital Expands Into Spain With New Madrid Hub appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points Boerse Stuttgart Digital launches Madrid hub, expanding to eight European offices overall Firm offers MiCAR-compliant crypto trading and custody for Spanish financial institutions Spanish crypto adoption projected to surpass 50% by 2025, boosting institutional demand Boerse Stuttgart Digital has entered Spain with a new hub in Madrid, extending its European network to eight international offices. The move underscores its expansion strategy after securing the first Europe-wide MiCAR license earlier this year from Germany’s BaFin regulator. The firm now provides Spanish banks, brokers, and asset managers with MiCAR-compliant trading and custody services for cryptocurrencies. By integrating its modular platform, institutions can offer secure retail access to crypto while remaining fully regulated under EU standards. Spanish Market Growth Aligns With Institutional Demand for Crypto Rising digital asset adoption in Spain is creating opportunities for financial institutions to meet retail demand for secure crypto exposure. Market studies project adoption could surpass 50% by 2025, reinforcing the importance of regulated infrastructure providers. Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group, said the company has built the largest crypto infrastructure business among European exchange groups. “Spain with its high performing, innovative banks is a core market for us, and we are already engaged in advanced collaboration discussions with key players,” he stated [Boerse Stuttgart Digital, Sep 23, 2025]. Joaquín Sastre Ibáñez, Chief Revenue Officer and Country Manager Spain, added that demand from major financial institutions is increasing rapidly. “We have the right momentum to support them at every stage of the crypto value chain, providing reliable, fully regulated, and secure solutions for crypto trading and custody.”  With Spain’s banks actively exploring digital asset integration, Boerse Stuttgart Digital is positioning itself as the preferred partner for institutional crypto services. The expansion reflects both rising market interest and the company’s aim to serve as the…

Boerse Stuttgart Digital Expands Into Spain With New Madrid Hub

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 23:05
Movement
MOVE$0.1168+1.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016142-3.96%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4022-1.85%
Major
MAJOR$0.13481+0.13%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000395-3.65%

Key Points

  • Boerse Stuttgart Digital launches Madrid hub, expanding to eight European offices overall
  • Firm offers MiCAR-compliant crypto trading and custody for Spanish financial institutions
  • Spanish crypto adoption projected to surpass 50% by 2025, boosting institutional demand

Boerse Stuttgart Digital has entered Spain with a new hub in Madrid, extending its European network to eight international offices. The move underscores its expansion strategy after securing the first Europe-wide MiCAR license earlier this year from Germany’s BaFin regulator.

The firm now provides Spanish banks, brokers, and asset managers with MiCAR-compliant trading and custody services for cryptocurrencies. By integrating its modular platform, institutions can offer secure retail access to crypto while remaining fully regulated under EU standards.

Spanish Market Growth Aligns With Institutional Demand for Crypto

Rising digital asset adoption in Spain is creating opportunities for financial institutions to meet retail demand for secure crypto exposure. Market studies project adoption could surpass 50% by 2025, reinforcing the importance of regulated infrastructure providers.

Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group, said the company has built the largest crypto infrastructure business among European exchange groups. “Spain with its high performing, innovative banks is a core market for us, and we are already engaged in advanced collaboration discussions with key players,” he stated [Boerse Stuttgart Digital, Sep 23, 2025].

Joaquín Sastre Ibáñez, Chief Revenue Officer and Country Manager Spain, added that demand from major financial institutions is increasing rapidly. “We have the right momentum to support them at every stage of the crypto value chain, providing reliable, fully regulated, and secure solutions for crypto trading and custody.” 

With Spain’s banks actively exploring digital asset integration, Boerse Stuttgart Digital is positioning itself as the preferred partner for institutional crypto services. The expansion reflects both rising market interest and the company’s aim to serve as the trusted gateway to cryptocurrencies in Europe.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/boerse-stuttgart-digital-expands-into-spain/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BYD confirms backup plan if China blocks access to Nvidia chips

BYD confirms backup plan if China blocks access to Nvidia chips

BYD has confirmed it has a full backup strategy in case China blocks its access to Nvidia’s vehicle chips. This came directly from Stella Li, executive vice president at BYD, in a live interview on Tuesday.  Li said, “Everybody has a backup. BYD has [a] backup.” No official order has been given from Beijing yet, […]
Vice
VICE$0.03569+6.47%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01721-15.59%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2863-5.26%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 00:31
Share
Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?

Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?

Fed members Michelle Bowman and Austan Goolsbee made important statements regarding interest rate cuts. Here are the details... Continue Reading: Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+10.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 23:32
Share
Brett Momentum and Fartcoin Humor Push BullZilla Into the Spotlight of Top Meme Coins to Join This Month

Brett Momentum and Fartcoin Humor Push BullZilla Into the Spotlight of Top Meme Coins to Join This Month

What if the best chance for extraordinary returns wasn’t in established giants like Bitcoin or Ethereum, but hidden in the […] The post Brett Momentum and Fartcoin Humor Push BullZilla Into the Spotlight of Top Meme Coins to Join This Month appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.0157+2.81%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.61123+0.63%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/22 17:15
Share

Trending News

More

BYD confirms backup plan if China blocks access to Nvidia chips

Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?

Brett Momentum and Fartcoin Humor Push BullZilla Into the Spotlight of Top Meme Coins to Join This Month

Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus