Boerse Stuttgart Launches Seturion, Pan‑European Blockchain Settlement Platform for Tokenized Assets

Boerse Stuttgart Group launched Seturion, a pan‑European, blockchain‑based settlement platform aimed at unifying fragmented cross‑border settlement for tokenized assets and cutting costs for market participants. Open to banks, brokers, traditional and digital trading venues, and tokenization platforms, Seturion supports public and private blockchains and offers settlement against central bank money or on‑chain cash across all […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/boerse-stuttgart-launches-seturion-pan%E2%80%91european-blockchain-settlement-platform-for-tokenized-assets/