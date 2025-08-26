BoJ’s Ueda sees wages remain under upward pressure

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 04:11
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018985-5.97%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00594-8.47%
Major
MAJOR$0.15507-6.94%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1542-10.81%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06237-10.75%

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda spoke at a panel held on Saturday during the Federal Reserve’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. 

Ueda stated that wages in his country are expected to remain under upward pressure due to a tight labor market. His comments signaled his optimism that conditions for another interest rate hike were falling into place, Reuters reported. 

Key quotes

Market reaction

At the time of press, the USD/JPY pair was up 0.13% on the day at 147.10.

Bank of Japan FAQs

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.

The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.

The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.

A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/bojs-ueda-sees-wages-remain-under-upward-pressure-202508242309

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

The search for the best crypto to buy now is intensifying as the market steadies ahead of September. Bitcoin has kept its ground, but traders are increasingly shifting focus to altcoins that could deliver bigger gains. Among the projects drawing strong attention are Cardano (ADA), Pi Network Coin (PI), Hedera (HBAR), and the meme-powered yet […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02602-6.57%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5134-8.58%
Pi Network
PI$0.33651-3.11%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 04:56
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000289-17.19%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
U
U$0.013-7.14%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08816+1.41%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase

From DAO to ApeCo: ApeCoin community backs founder-led governance overhaul