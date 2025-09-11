Bolivia Defeats Brazil To Qualify For FIFA 2026 World Cup Playoff

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 05:58
Bolivia’s forward #07 Miguel Terceros celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Bolivia and Brazil, at the Municipal de El Alto stadium, in El Alto, La Paz department, Bolivia on September 9, 2025. (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP) (Photo by AIZAR RALDES/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Bolivia defeated Brazil 1-0 in the final round of South American FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying on Tuesday night. This result means Bolivia finishes in seventh position in the table and will play in the intercontinental playoff phase in March 2026.

Bolivia World Cup Dreams

Bolivia hasn’t played at the World Cup since the tournament last took place in the United States in 1994. If the South American nation qualifies for the 2026 tournament it will return to compete at a World Cup in North America and earn its fourth FIFA World Cup finals appearance.

ERWIN SANCHEZ OF BOLIVIA IS HOUNDED BY PARK JUNG BAE (RIGHT) OF SOUTH KOREA DURING THEIR 1994 WORLD CUP GAME AT FOXBORO STADIUM IN MASSACHUSETTS. Mandatory Credit: Ben Radford/ALLSPORT

Getty Images

Bolivia needed to win against Brazil on Tuesday night, and they also needed Venezuela to drop points. Bolivia played its part with a famous 1-0 win and thankfully for the Bolivian fans Venezuela fell to a damning 6-3 defeat against Colombia.

Brazil had already qualified for the World Cup and manager Carlo Ancelotti made many changes to his starting team. The host still had to win though, and Bolivia made no mistake. The cold weather and harsh altitude of El Alto, which sits 4,150 meters above sea level, helped Bolivia. ‘La Verde’ has picked up 17 out of 20 points in qualifying on home soil.

The Brazil players were clearly feeling the cold before the match even started. Many wore gloves and long-sleeve shirts. Bolivia pressed early as the visitors simply tried to adapt to the playing conditions but would have to wait for 45 minutes before making a breakthrough.

Luiz Henrique of Brazil looks on during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Bolivia and Brazil at Estadio Municipal de El Alto on September 09, 2025 in El Alto, Bolivia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Getty Images

On the stroke of halftime, the referee awarded Bolivia a penalty. A soft but unnecessary foul by Bruno Guimarães was penalised following a VAR review. Miguelito, who plays his club football in the Brazilian second division, scored from the penalty spot and sent the home fans wild.

The game finished 1-0 in El Alto with neither side scoring in the second half. What mattered most for Bolivia were the second-half goals that Colombia scored in another match. As news of these goals filtered through the stands in El Alto, Bolivian fans started to celebrate.

Fans of Bolivia cheer for their ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Bolivia and Brazil, at the Municipal de El Alto stadium, in El Alto, La Paz department, Bolivia on September 9, 2025. (Photo by Daniel MIRANDA / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL MIRANDA/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Venezuela Falls Short

Venezuela fell to a 6-3 home defeat in its last FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier. The ‘vinotinto’ had to equal the result of Bolivia on the night to stay in seventh position and earn a playoff spot.

At halftime in both matches Bolivia was 1-0 up and Venezuela and Colombia were tied at 2-2. Venezuela had led twice in the match, and they would need to do it a third time. If Bolivia was to win, then Venezuela knew it had to do the same.

However it took just 15 minutes of the second half for Colombia to score two more goals and go 4-2 up against the ‘vinotinto.’ As cheers and screams of joy rang out in El Alto, Venezuelan fans began to sob in the stands. Their World Cup dream ended.

A fan of Venezuela reacts while watching the match during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier on September 9, 2025 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Jesus Vargas/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Colombia had already qualified for the tournament before Tuesday. Coach Néstor Lorenzo made changes to the team for the game in Venezuela. Bolivia had the altitude, but they still hosted the might of Brazil. This all meant that Venezuela entered the night as the favorite to progress to the playoff. However things didn’t turn out that way and Venezuela will remain the only South American nation never to play at a FIFA World Cup for at least four more years.

Bolivia Takes On The World

Bolivia will compete in the intercontinental playoff in March 2026. In order to qualify for the finals of the FIFA 2026 World Cup next summer they will need to defeat up to two teams in that mini-tournament.

Efraín Morales of Bolivia and teammates celebrate after winning and qualifying for the FIFA Inter-confederation Play-offs following the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Bolivia and Brazil at Estadio Municipal de El Alto on September 09, 2025 in El Alto, Bolivia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bolivia still awaits seeding and possible opponents but it could face off against teams from any continent apart from Europe in the World Cup playoffs. Organizers will stage the games in North America, just like the World Cup finals, but they have not yet confirmed specific venues or stadiums.

If Bolivia qualifies, it will chase its first-ever World Cup victory. Bolivia has previously played six World Cup games, losing five and drawing just once against South Korea in 1994.

