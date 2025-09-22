The post Bolivia’s Auto Industry Embraces USDT Payments, Tether CEO Reports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TLDR Tether’s CEO Paolo Ardoino announced that Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha are now accepting USDT in Bolivia. Bolivia has seen a 630% increase in cryptocurrency transactions in the first half of 2025. The total value of cryptocurrency transactions in Bolivia reached $294 million during this period. Banco Bisa launched custodial services for USDT in October 2024, supporting the country’s digital currency adoption. Stablecoins like USDT and USDC account for over 90% of all exchange activity in Latin America. Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, announced that major auto brands Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha are now accepting USDT in Bolivia. This marks a significant step in the country’s growing adoption of digital currencies. Bolivians can now use the stablecoin for high-value transactions, such as purchasing vehicles. Increased Cryptocurrency Adoption in Bolivia Bolivia has witnessed a surge in cryptocurrency activity. The Central Bank of Bolivia reported a 630% increase in transactions in the first half of 2025. The total value of crypto transactions reached $294 million during this period. Toyota, BYD, Yamaha accepting USDT in Bolivia "Tu vehiculo en dolares digital" USDT is the digital dollar for hundreds of millions in the emerging markets.Ubiquity. pic.twitter.com/0X0SH3USXX — Paolo Ardoino (@paoloardoino) September 21, 2025 Tether’s integration into the Bolivian economy is part of this trend. The country’s digital currency adoption is skyrocketing. The use of USDT for car purchases provides consumers with an alternative to traditional payment methods. USDT Custodial Services and the Rise of Stablecoins Banco Bisa launched custodial services for USDT in October 2024. This move reflects Bolivia’s commitment to integrating digital currencies into its financial system. Tether’s stablecoin is becoming a reliable option for transactions in the country. Stablecoins, particularly USDT, have gained significant popularity in Latin America. As citizens seek protection from currency volatility, they are turning to digital assets. Data from… The post Bolivia’s Auto Industry Embraces USDT Payments, Tether CEO Reports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TLDR Tether’s CEO Paolo Ardoino announced that Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha are now accepting USDT in Bolivia. Bolivia has seen a 630% increase in cryptocurrency transactions in the first half of 2025. The total value of cryptocurrency transactions in Bolivia reached $294 million during this period. Banco Bisa launched custodial services for USDT in October 2024, supporting the country’s digital currency adoption. Stablecoins like USDT and USDC account for over 90% of all exchange activity in Latin America. Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, announced that major auto brands Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha are now accepting USDT in Bolivia. This marks a significant step in the country’s growing adoption of digital currencies. Bolivians can now use the stablecoin for high-value transactions, such as purchasing vehicles. Increased Cryptocurrency Adoption in Bolivia Bolivia has witnessed a surge in cryptocurrency activity. The Central Bank of Bolivia reported a 630% increase in transactions in the first half of 2025. The total value of crypto transactions reached $294 million during this period. Toyota, BYD, Yamaha accepting USDT in Bolivia "Tu vehiculo en dolares digital" USDT is the digital dollar for hundreds of millions in the emerging markets.Ubiquity. pic.twitter.com/0X0SH3USXX — Paolo Ardoino (@paoloardoino) September 21, 2025 Tether’s integration into the Bolivian economy is part of this trend. The country’s digital currency adoption is skyrocketing. The use of USDT for car purchases provides consumers with an alternative to traditional payment methods. USDT Custodial Services and the Rise of Stablecoins Banco Bisa launched custodial services for USDT in October 2024. This move reflects Bolivia’s commitment to integrating digital currencies into its financial system. Tether’s stablecoin is becoming a reliable option for transactions in the country. Stablecoins, particularly USDT, have gained significant popularity in Latin America. As citizens seek protection from currency volatility, they are turning to digital assets. Data from…