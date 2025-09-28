Bombay Stock Exchange Denies Jetking Infotrain Listing for Crypto Strategy

TLDR

BSE rejected Jetking Infotrain’s listing over its cryptocurrency investment plans.

Jetking Jetking Infotrain intended to invest 60% of ₹6 crore raised in Bitcoin.

India allows crypto purchases using profits, but public fundraising is banned.

Jetking Infotrain is considering appealing BSE’s decision to the SAT.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has rejected the listing application of IT training company Jetking Infotrain. The company’s plans to allocate about 60% of the funds raised through its share sale into Bitcoin, as part of a treasury strategy, led to the denial. This marks the first known instance of an Indian exchange rejecting a listing due to concerns over cryptocurrency investments.

Jetking Infotrain, an IT training company, had submitted an application for a listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange. However, the BSE rejected the application after learning that the company planned to allocate approximately 60% of the ₹6 crore raised through share sales into virtual digital assets, primarily Bitcoin. The decision to deny the listing application came as a result of the company’s plans to use public funds for cryptocurrency investments.

The BSE’s refusal underscores the regulatory concerns surrounding virtual digital assets in India. The exchange has not specified whether the company’s overall business model was of concern or if the issue was strictly related to its cryptocurrency investment strategy. Nevertheless, the rejection highlights a key challenge for companies aiming to engage in digital asset investments while adhering to India’s unclear regulatory framework.

India’s regulatory stance on virtual digital assets remains somewhat unclear, and this has led to confusion among businesses. While companies are allowed to use internal profits to purchase cryptocurrencies, raising funds through public share sales for the specific purpose of investing in digital assets is not permitted.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and other regulatory bodies have expressed concerns over the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies and the potential risks involved in public fundraising for such assets.

Jetking Infotrain’s case is the first known instance where a company has been explicitly denied a listing due to its plans for cryptocurrency investments. The company now faces a choice to either revise its business model or appeal the decision. According to sources, Jetking is considering an appeal to the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), which will review the case and provide a final decision.

The BSE’s rejection reflects broader concerns surrounding the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies. Regulators worry that the volatility of digital assets could harm investors and market stability. While cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have seen significant growth in recent years, the regulatory uncertainty in India has made it difficult for companies to integrate them into their business models without facing resistance from exchanges and regulators.

The BSE’s decision also sheds light on the challenges that businesses face in navigating India’s evolving approach to cryptocurrency regulations. Companies may need to adjust their strategies to align with regulatory expectations if they wish to raise funds through public markets. Until clearer guidelines are issued, companies like Jetking Infotrain could find themselves in a difficult position when attempting to secure a listing.

In the wake of the BSE’s decision, Jetking Infotrain has stated that it is evaluating its options. The company has indicated that it may appeal the decision to the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), seeking a reversal of the rejection.

If Jetking moves forward with the appeal, the SAT will review the case and provide further clarification on the matter. This case could become a pivotal point in India’s regulatory landscape, as other companies could follow Jetking’s lead in attempting to raise funds for cryptocurrency-related projects.

The outcome of this case could shape how other Indian businesses approach cryptocurrency investments in the future, especially those looking to raise funds from public markets. Until the regulatory framework becomes clearer, companies will likely face similar challenges if they attempt to raise capital for cryptocurrency-related initiatives.

