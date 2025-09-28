The post Bombay Stock Exchange rejects company listing for crypto investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) denied Jetking Infotrain’s listing because the company planned to invest 60% of raised funds in virtual digital assets, mainly Bitcoin. Indian regulatory framework allows companies to use profits for crypto purchases but not public fundraising for such investments. The Bombay Stock Exchange denied Jetking Infotrain’s listing application after the IT training company disclosed plans to allocate around 60% of raised funds to virtual digital assets as a treasury strategy. Jetking, which planned to raise over ₹6 crore through share sales, intended to invest primarily in Bitcoin using the public fundraising proceeds. The company said it was evaluating the situation and considering an appeal to the Securities Appellate Tribunal after BSE’s rejection. The decision reflects India’s current regulatory stance that permits companies to purchase crypto assets using internal cash profits but prohibits raising public funds specifically for such investments. Stock sale proceeds directed toward digital assets remain restricted due to speculative concerns and pending clearer guidelines on treasury funding. This marks the first known case of an Indian exchange denying a listing explicitly over crypto treasury plans, signaling heightened scrutiny on virtual digital asset-related fundraising as regulations continue evolving. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bse-rejects-listing-crypto-investments-jetking/The post Bombay Stock Exchange rejects company listing for crypto investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) denied Jetking Infotrain’s listing because the company planned to invest 60% of raised funds in virtual digital assets, mainly Bitcoin. Indian regulatory framework allows companies to use profits for crypto purchases but not public fundraising for such investments. The Bombay Stock Exchange denied Jetking Infotrain’s listing application after the IT training company disclosed plans to allocate around 60% of raised funds to virtual digital assets as a treasury strategy. Jetking, which planned to raise over ₹6 crore through share sales, intended to invest primarily in Bitcoin using the public fundraising proceeds. The company said it was evaluating the situation and considering an appeal to the Securities Appellate Tribunal after BSE’s rejection. The decision reflects India’s current regulatory stance that permits companies to purchase crypto assets using internal cash profits but prohibits raising public funds specifically for such investments. Stock sale proceeds directed toward digital assets remain restricted due to speculative concerns and pending clearer guidelines on treasury funding. This marks the first known case of an Indian exchange denying a listing explicitly over crypto treasury plans, signaling heightened scrutiny on virtual digital asset-related fundraising as regulations continue evolving. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bse-rejects-listing-crypto-investments-jetking/

Bombay Stock Exchange rejects company listing for crypto investments

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 02:24
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011488+9.50%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.024-1.42%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00156--%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05602-0.21%

Key Takeaways

  • Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) denied Jetking Infotrain’s listing because the company planned to invest 60% of raised funds in virtual digital assets, mainly Bitcoin.
  • Indian regulatory framework allows companies to use profits for crypto purchases but not public fundraising for such investments.

The Bombay Stock Exchange denied Jetking Infotrain’s listing application after the IT training company disclosed plans to allocate around 60% of raised funds to virtual digital assets as a treasury strategy.

Jetking, which planned to raise over ₹6 crore through share sales, intended to invest primarily in Bitcoin using the public fundraising proceeds. The company said it was evaluating the situation and considering an appeal to the Securities Appellate Tribunal after BSE’s rejection.

The decision reflects India’s current regulatory stance that permits companies to purchase crypto assets using internal cash profits but prohibits raising public funds specifically for such investments. Stock sale proceeds directed toward digital assets remain restricted due to speculative concerns and pending clearer guidelines on treasury funding.

This marks the first known case of an Indian exchange denying a listing explicitly over crypto treasury plans, signaling heightened scrutiny on virtual digital asset-related fundraising as regulations continue evolving.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bse-rejects-listing-crypto-investments-jetking/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

According to Onchain data, a cryptocurrency project purchased a large amount of tokens from the market and burned them. Continue Reading: Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003726-4.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 01:29
Share
Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again

Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again

The Federal Reserve has made the decision to lower interest rates by 25 basis points, signaling the possibility of further reductions later this year. This move comes as Fed officials appear divided on the future rate path, a divergence not seen in prior economic cycles.Continue Reading:Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again
Movement
MOVE$0.1091-1.80%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13162+8.08%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001564+0.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:38
Share
ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

XRPL, ZNS, and Layer3 set to advance user-owned decentralized identity with .XRPL domains, gamified onboarding, and interoperable Web3 identity solutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 02:35
Share

Trending News

More

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands