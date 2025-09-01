Bonk Breaks Into Wall Street With First-Ever Nasdaq Listing Through Safety Shot

Altcoins

In a groundbreaking move for the crypto industry, memecoin Bonk ($BONK) is heading to Nasdaq after securing a major deal with beverage company Safety Shot (Nasdaq: SHOT). The partnership marks the first time a U.S.-listed company will share revenue directly with a memecoin.

According to the announcement on August 12, Safety Shot acquired a 10% revenue-sharing stake in Bonk’s launchpad platform, BONK.fun. The deal included $25 million worth of BONK tokens, which served as the main consideration for newly issued convertible preferred shares valued at $35 million.

As part of the agreement, Safety Shot will change its ticker symbol to $BNKK, signaling a full rebrand aligned with Bonk’s growing influence in both traditional markets and crypto.

Governance Shake-Up and Strategic Alignment

The transaction goes beyond finances, introducing Bonk’s founding team into Safety Shot’s leadership. Mitchell Rudy, known in the community as “Nom,” along with other BONK core members, will join the company’s board of directors, securing 50% of board representation. This move gives the memecoin direct influence over corporate decision-making.

Market response has been highly volatile, with Safety Shot’s stock swinging sharply following the news. Reports indicate a steep 50% drop followed by a rapid intraday rebound of nearly 37%.

Trump-Linked Funding and Revenue Innovation

The funding is being facilitated by Dominari, a holding company tied to the Trump family, further elevating the political and financial spotlight around the transaction. This alliance is unprecedented, making Safety Shot the first Nasdaq-listed company to integrate a memecoin into its revenue model.

The 10% revenue stake in letsBONK.fun, Bonk’s Solana-based launchpad, ensures that token holders are directly tied to the company’s future performance. Analysts suggest this model could set a precedent for other meme-inspired projects seeking to cross over into regulated markets.

A Historic First for Memecoins

This deal signifies more than a rebranding — it’s a milestone for crypto legitimacy. By bridging meme culture with Wall Street, Bonk has carved out a path no other memecoin has achieved before. If successful, the experiment could inspire a wave of hybrid corporate-crypto ventures in the coming years.

For now, all eyes are on Nasdaq, where $BNKK will debut as the first stock symbol explicitly tied to a memecoin.

