Bonk.Fun adds a new 'Points' tab to its launch pad

PANews reported on August 18th that, according to SolanaFloor, Bonk.Fun has added a points tab to its launchpad, indicating plans to introduce a points system to incentivize creators and traders. This move comes at a time when its market share has declined significantly. Pump.Fun currently leads in key metrics such as new token minting, bonded tokens, and active wallets.

