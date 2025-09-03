Bonk Price Holds Strong at $0.0000188, Is a Breakout Coming?

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/03 19:00
BONK
  • BONK continues attracting major buyers, signaling growing confidence in the memecoin.
  • Key support at $0.0000188 and $0.0000167; breakout above $0.0000238 could confirm a bottom.
  • The coin was the most purchased memecoin in the past 24 hours and three days, showing sustained accumulation.

Bonk is attracting strong interest as major buyers continue to accumulate the memecoin, reflecting growing confidence in its potential. Analysts caution that it remains in a support zone, indicating the possibility of a pullback. However, a breakout above resistance may signal the beginning of a recovery.

At the time of writing, BONK is trading at $0.00002042 with a 24-hour trading volume of $338.44 million and a market cap of $1.65 billion. The token registered a 0.30% increase in the past day, signaling steady activity.

Source: CoinMarketCap

BONK Shows Strong Buying Momentum

According to reports by The Solana Post, BONK was the most purchased memecoin over the past 24 hours and the past three days by smart money wallets, with blockchain monitoring platform Stalkchain confirming the trend. This sustained buying trend suggests that major investors are quietly taking positions in BONK.

BONK Support Holds Ahead of Potential Breakout

From a technical standpoint, analyst Man of Botcoin explained that BONK continues to trade within a support area of a wave-B structure. If the coin dips further, the next corresponding levels are $0.0000188 and $0.0000167. If the token can break above $0.0000238, it would indicate a deviation and confirm that a bottom has already formed.

Source: X

For the moment, the coin is at a precarious crossroads: although smart money continues to accumulate, market charts show both potential dips and rebounds. The next several days could determine whether the coin resumes its growth or falls back to lower price levels.

Also Read | SharpLink Adds $177 Million in Ethereum, Total ETH Stash Nears $3.6B

BONK Shows Mixed Signals as RSI and MACD Highlight Uncertainty

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of BONK is currently at 47.85, just below its neutral 50 level. It indicates the memecoin is neither oversold nor overbought, with a slight bearish bias. A recent RSI drop from 52.13 indicates weakening buying pressure. If it falls to around 40, further pullback is likely.

Source: TradingView

Conversely, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) looks weak following a recent rally. The MACD line stays close to the signal line, while momentum continues to fade with shrinking green bars in the histogram. This crossover warning signal shows that buyers might be weakening. The coin may struggle to regain momentum.

Also Read | SEI Eyes Explosive Rally: Could Surge to $0.37 Soon

