Bonk Price Prediction: Is It Ready for the Next Big Pump?

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/21 03:11
Bonk has become one of the most closely watched meme coins. After a period of sideways action and corrections, the token is once again showing signs of strength, sparking interest among traders who are wondering if another major rally could be on the horizon.

With a market capitalization of around $1.8 billion, Bonk has already delivered impressive gains over the past year, and its current setup suggests that the story may not be over yet.

Bonk Consolidates as Buyers Step Back In

Looking at Bonk’s recent performance gives a clearer picture of its momentum. Over the past twelve months, the coin has gained roughly 30%, proving it can sustain growth beyond short-term hype.

Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel

In the last month, it added almost 10%, showing steady accumulation despite overall market volatility. The last seven days, however, brought a pullback of 10%, with daily losses of around 2%.

What makes this pattern important is that Bonk’s most meaningful moves have occurred in bursts rather than in a smooth, gradual climb. Just weeks ago, the coin surged from about $1.5 billion in market capitalization to over $2.2 billion, only to be knocked back to $1.8 billion.

Since then, Bonk has been slowly regaining lost ground, with buyers stepping back in, a sign that another pump could be forming.

This growing accumulation trend was further confirmed when $BONK was highlighted on X as the most bought token by smart money in the last 24 hours.

Bonk (BONK) Price Analysis

According to a recent chart shared by HolderStat from the CoinMarketCap Community, $BONK is attempting to flip a steep micro-downtrend while building a base around $0.0000240.

The key level to watch is $0.0000243; reclaiming and holding above it could set up a mean-reversion move toward $0.0000247, marking the immediate upside target.

From a broader view, $0.0000240 acts as a short-term pivot zone. A strong reclaim would confirm momentum and may attract sidelined buyers, while a drop back below $0.0000241 risks stalling the move and retesting the base near $0.0000240.

This structure shows $BONK consolidating within a tight range, a setup that often precedes sharper moves. Bulls are eyeing a trend break toward prior supply if support holds, while losing the base would keep the downtrend intact and extend the correction lower.

Rising Rivals Put Bonk’s Market Rank to the Test

Beyond charts and percentages, Bonk’s place within the broader meme coin market is also worth considering.

At its peak earlier this year, Bonk’s market capitalization crossed $2.2 billion, placing it among the higher-tier meme coins. However, competition in this niche is fierce.

Recently, Bonk was overtaken in market cap rankings by MemeCore, which skyrocketed from $400 million to $2.6 billion in less than a month.

While this temporarily pushed Bonk down the ladder, it also highlights the rapid capital flow within the meme coin sector.

The key takeaway is that despite these shifts, Bonk has maintained a multibillion-dollar valuation, proving its staying power compared to smaller projects that flare up and vanish.

While Bonk experiences sharp market moves, Maxi Doge is drawing in presale momentum as investors position it among the best meme coin to buy today.

Best Meme Coin to Buy With Huge Upside Potential

Maxi Doge is a new dog-themed cryptocurrency aiming to join the ranks of established meme coins such as Dogecoin, Dogwifhat, Bonk, Shiba Inu, and Mog Coin.

The project has quickly gained traction, already raising $3 million in its presale and offering staking rewards of up to 140% APY, a feature that has captured the attention of degen investors.

Inspired by Dogecoin’s success, Maxi Doge leans heavily on strong community energy, meme culture, and viral appeal. While its tokenomics share similarities with Dogecoin, one key distinction is its capped supply compared to Doge’s unlimited issuance.

Dogecoin’s recent uptrend and the anticipation of a Dogecoin ETF have further boosted sentiment across dog-themed meme coins.

Maxi Doge looks to capitalize on this momentum by growing its community and pursuing potential listings on centralized exchanges, moves that could significantly expand its exposure and accessibility.

Currently priced at around $0.000258, Maxi Doge is still in its early stages. Supporters believe that if it captures even a fraction of Dogecoin’s market capitalization, the upside could be substantial.

With strong community engagement, high staking rewards, and growing visibility, Maxi Doge is positioning itself as one of the most promising new dog-themed tokens to watch.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist's opinion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
