BONK’s on-chain strength vs. dipping price – What’s going on?

2025/09/21 08:07
Key Takeaways

Why did BONK’s price drop despite rising activity?

Spot Taker CVD showed consistent selling, while Futures traders stayed neutral, keeping BONK’s price under bearish pressure.

What supports BONK’s long-term upside potential?

Nearly 1 million holders, 25% launchpad share, and higher burn rates suggested BONK could recover if demand aligns with shrinking supply.

Bonk [BONK] rebuilt itself by introducing a utility feature to work around the dwindling attention. The hype around BONK had faded with the emergence of AI in the creation and trading of crypto tokens.

However, the introduction of the LetsBONKfun platform, which serves as a Solana [SOL]-based launchpad, brought about a significant turnaround.

It attracted institutional collaboration, like the integration of USD1, allowing the use of the stablecoin as a base pair.

The activity on the network surged, despite price action not responding with similar zeal. What are the indications of this surging chain activity?

Activity surges, impact on its tokenomics

The Solana Post reported BONK holders neared 1 million, with fewer than 20,000 left. It indicated a growing community, particularly after launching the LetsBONKfun platform.

The Fed had cut rates, and post-FOMC profit-taking had taken place. Thus, smart money remained glued to the potential of BONK.

Stalkchain showed BONK was the most accumulated token by smart money in the last 24 hours, with nearly $250,000 flowing in. That’s ahead of Jupiter [JUP], Coinbase’s cbBTC, and others.

BONK supply was reducing day by day, thanks to the burn mechanism generated by the platform’s revenue.

Source: Blockworks

DefiLlama data confirmed revenue share to burning rose from 35% to 50%, while LetsBONKfun collected $20.9 million in fees and $12.57 million in revenue annually. BONK’s supply declined daily, tightening tokenomics.

That shift set up BONK to grab 25% launchpad market share, while Pump.fun [PUMP] still led with 65% .

Despite these positive on-chain data points, the price action of BONK was struggling. Well, what is causing this outcome?

Why is the BONK price struggling?

BONK reflected what was happening in most cryptocurrencies post the FOMC rate cuts. The memecoin was down about 5% at press time, despite impressive 69% gains in the ongoing third quarter of the year.

The structure had invalidated bearish sentiment after breaking above a key trendline. However, the On Balance Volume and MACD indicators hinted at underlying bearish sentiment in the short term.

Source: TradingView

That left traders focused on Spot Taker CVD. CryptoQuant data showed most spot traders sold, pushing the price lower. By contrast, Futures Taker CVD stayed neutral, signaling weak derivatives demand.

Source: CryptoQuant

Chain activity and token burns supported BONK’s fundamentals.

Nearly 1 million holders suggested longer-term confidence, but short-term pressure came from active spot selling. A renewed spike in demand may be needed to lift prices.

Next: SPX6900 drops 10% – Here’s the KEY level SPX must defend!

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/bonks-on-chain-strength-vs-dipping-price-whats-going-on/

