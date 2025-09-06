Bookings Begin For Night Stays At Warrens’ Real-Life ‘Conjuring’ House

2025/09/06
American ghost hunters Lorraine and Ed Warren. April 30, 1980. (Photo by Russell McPhedran/Fairfax Media via Getty Images).

Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Just in time for the release of the horror thriller The Conjuring: Last Rites, bookings are being accepted for overnight stays in the late Ed and Lorraine Warren’s “Conjuring House” in Connecticut.

In The Conjuring: Last Rites — which is being billed as the last of the four Conjuring films in the Conjuring Cinematic Universe — the story begins with Ed and Lorraine Warren’s first encounter with a demonic presence in 1964 and then skips ahead to 1986. As it turns out, the mirror that housed the demonic presence in 1964 has resurfaced 22 years later in a home in Pennsylvania and has conjured up three evil ghosts to terrorize a family of eight.

As such, the Warrens — who retired from Paranormal investigations because of Ed’s weak heart — are compelled to help the Pennsylvania family because their only child, 22-year-old Judy, is in danger. The film stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren and Mia Tomlinson plays the adult version of Judy. Orion Smith and Madison Lawlor play the 1964 version of Ed and Lorraine.

Ed Warren died in 2006 at age 79 and Lorraine Warren died in 2019 at age 92.

Now, the real house that Ed and Lorraine Warren lived in Monroe, Conn. — and is depicted throughout the Conjuring movies — in is booking overnight stays, according to NBC Connecticut. Overnight rentals, according to the Warren House website, cost $1,999 per night.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in “The Conjuring: Last Rites.”

Warner Bros. Pictures/New Line Cinema

How Many Overnight Stays Are Available At The Warren House?

Bookings for overnight stays at the Warren House begin on Friday, with openings available from Nov. 1 and Feb. 15 and only 100 nights are guaranteed, the house’s website noted.

During the stay, occupants will be able to use a full paranormal investigation and filming kit and have access to such amenities as holy water.

The stay includes a four-hour tour of the Warren Occult Museum in the house, which contains, among other things, the possessed objects that were chronicled in the Conjuring films, including Annabelle the doll (which is encased in glass) and the “Conjuring Mirror” from the new film. The museum, the Warren House website says, houses 750 haunted or demonic objects.

With the tours — at least in the movies — the biggest rule to follow during tour is, “Don’t touch anything,” Ed always warns guests in the Conjuring movies. In the films, the Occult Room was established to contain all of the evils associated with the items in a secure space.

Bookings to stay in Ed and Lorraine’s house began Friday. The Conjuring: Last Rites, is new in theaters on Friday.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/05/bookings-begin-for-night-stays-at-warrens-real-life-conjuring-house/

