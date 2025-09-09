Boyaa Interactive: 90% of the proceeds from the HK$440 million rights issue will be used to purchase Bitcoin

PANews reported on September 9th that Boyaa Interactive, a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that approximately 90% of the proceeds from its HK$440 million rights issue will be used to purchase Bitcoin to promote its Web3 business, with the remaining 10% earmarked for working capital and general corporate purposes. The board of directors believes that cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, are a key strategic resource for the Web3 industry, and that preemptive investment and expansion of reserves will significantly impact the company's future competitive advantage.

Earlier on August 25, it was reported that Boyaa Interactive plans to issue shares at a discount of 8.19% to raise up to 440 million yuan.