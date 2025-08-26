Boyaa Interactive adds $33m in Bitcoin to anchor Web3 gaming push

Boyaa Interactive expanded its Bitcoin holdings to 3,670 BTC with a $33 million purchase. The acquisition solidifies the company’s vast crypto reserves as it pivots from traditional online games to a pure-play Web3 entity.

The Hong Kong-listed gaming firm exceeded shareholder mandates, requiring a special disclosure for the purchase.

In a press release dated August 25, Boyaa Interactive International Limited announced it had acquired approximately 290 Bitcoin (BTC) over a three-week period, spending roughly $32.9 million in internal cash to do so.

The latest purchase, executed on regulated trading platforms, brings the Hong Kong-listed online gaming company’s total treasury to 3,670 BTC, acquired at an average cost of $62,878 per coin.

Notably, Boyaa Interactive said the latest acquisition required a special disclosure to exchanges, as it exceeded the company’s pre-approved shareholder mandates for such purchases.

The strategy behind Boyaa’s Bitcoin treasury

Boyaa, Intercative’s press release outlines a deliberate strategy where Bitcoin is the essential fuel for its ambitious engine of change. The company frames the original crypto not merely as an asset, but as the fundamental basis for Web3 business deployment, ecosystem construction, and a key driver for sustainable development.

This vision is underscored by a sense of urgency in an increasingly competitive arena. Boyaa revealed a striking data point: at the start of 2024, it was a top-ten global public company in terms of bitcoin holdings, a group of roughly 60 firms.

Today, that landscape has dramatically shifted, with approximately 160 listed companies now holding crypto reserves, a surge that has pushed Boyaa’s ranking down to 22nd globally. This isn’t just a corporate trend; it’s a land grab for a finite resource.

The announcement explicitly states that with Bitcoin’s “limited total supply, the available resources are gradually diminishing while competitors are actively building up reserves.” Boyaa is stockpiling what it views as the critical strategic commodity for the next era of the internet before it becomes prohibitively scarce or expensive.

Boyaa’s Bitcoin treasury metric

This strategic accumulation is already translating into tangible metrics for shareholders. The company reports that its Bitcoin holding per 10,000 shares has grown by 12.0% in 2025 alone, now standing at approximately 0.0516 BTC.

This figure is crucial because it directly links the company’s treasury strategy to individual shareholder value, effectively giving each share a tiny, fractional claim on the corporate crypto reserve. It’s a modern twist on per-share book value, reflecting a new corporate priority for the digital age.