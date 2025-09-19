Brands Chase Gen Z With Bold Content

Catie Free turned her head into a Behr paint can to promote the brand’s Color of the Year, Hidden Gem. Catie Free / Behr Paint

Color of the Year announcements have evolved—considerably. They’ve grown from simple paint-chip reveals to full-scale cultural events that include mini documentaries, pop-up experiences, museum collaborations, fashion and tech crossovers and more.

Multi-sensory branding is a growing trend. Pantone’s campaign to engage all five senses began when it released its 2020 Color of the Year, Classic Blue. The company has tied its subsequent color reveals to signature fragrances, soundscapes, food, fabrics and finishes.

Behr Paint has gone beyond that multi-sensory approach in efforts to reach a younger demographic. In early August, the brand invited 28 influencers to Wildflower Farms in New York on an “immersive color journey” to promote its 2026 Color of the Year: Hidden Gem.

While an influencer fam trip might seem predictable, what those influencers created on social media feeds to endorse Behr’s color pick was not.

How To Turn Your Head Into A Human Paint Can

On her TikTok account, Catie Free began her Behr video by pouring a bowl of water over her head. She then covered her hair with nylon before plastering a plastic container to the top. In less than a minute, Free transformed her head into a Behr paint can. She dipped a brush into the top of the can, pulling it out to paint Behr’s Color of the Year on a palette she held.

“This project was so much fun,” says Free, who specializes in anime, cosplay and makeup. “It combined a lot of different makeup application methods and overall, it was a joy to complete.”

While Free’s video clocks in at under a minute, the process took her two days to complete. The most arduous part? Painting the words, BEHR and PAINT PRIMER, on her face, which was “difficult because I was looking in a mirror and painting backwards,” says Free, who has 1.2 million TikTok followers.

By using Free and other creators, Behr felt it could “leverage their authentic voice to tell a more compelling story and drive genuine excitement,” says Andy Lopez, Behr’s senior vice president and head of global marketing. “Visually compelling storytelling is at the heart of our creator strategy.”

The marketing approach is increasingly relevant in a world consumed with social media.

Pantone’s 2023 “Magentaverse” interactive exhibit, which showcased its Viva Magenta Color of the Year through digital art and technology, was a highly immersive experience—and highly Instagrammable.

“Gen Z and younger millennials are moved by what success looks like on Instagram—is it engaging, is it sharable, will it stand out from the crowd?” says Scott McGuffie, creative director at UK-based HB, a brand marketer. “They will make choices driven by mood, identity and shareability rather than purely practical considerations.”

Engineering A Miniature Paint Sample Wall

How hard could it be to create a miniature paint sample wall to showcase Behr’s color pick? Creator Paige Hammond found out. In her Behr video, she briefly detailed the process, including creating scores of one-centimeter-square paint chips. Using tweezers, Hammond selected a Behr Hidden Gem paint chip and then painted a doll-sized bedroom with the color, using a one-inch-tall paint can and mini roller brush that she also made.

Paige Hammond engineered a miniature paint sample wall to promote Behr’s 2026 Color of the Year. Paige Hammond / Behr Paint

Hammond labored 50 hours over a two week span to create her project. “The paint sample wall was difficult, so I enlisted my engineer boyfriend to design and 3D print it for me,” says Hammond, who specializes in making miniatures.

Another influencer created a lamp with an overturned Behr paint can as the shade, with Hidden Gem paint “pouring” out of it to the ground—accomplished with a plywood cut-out.

Behr has also teamed with a comedy band, Lewberger Music, whose members created a catchy rap song to promote the paint brand.

“The most effective content from this campaign successfully blends inspiration, creativity and actionability,” says Lopez. In the case of the comedy band video, the trio romp through Home Depot, rapping, “Ya gotta go to Home Depot.”

While a positive response to such videos can build “genuine brand loyalty and credibility,” says Lopez, brands can also walk a fine line between creative marketing and stunts.

“Posting with purpose is key,” says Iolanda Kruscic, senior social media manager at Braintrust Agency, which markets brands. “The line gets crossed when a brand chases a trend just to stay relevant, without tying it back to their voice or values. That’s when creative marketing turns into a gimmick that risks alienating the audience.”