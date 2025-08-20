Brazil Holds First Hearing on $19B Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Proposal

By: Coincentral
2025/08/20 23:28
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004179-0.71%

TLDR

  • Brazil will hold its first hearing on Bill 4501/24 to examine a $19 billion Bitcoin Strategic Reserve.
  • The Chamber of Deputies Economic Development Commission will lead the session with participation from experts and financial institutions.
  • Deputy Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Bragança requested the hearing to gather technical input from monetary authorities and specialists.
  • The proposal assigns custody of the Bitcoin reserve to the Central Bank and Finance Ministry with mandatory biannual reports.
  • Lawmaker Eros Biondini introduced the bill to modernize treasury management and reduce exposure to currency risks.

Brazil will open its first hearing on Bill 4501/24 today to examine creating a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve worth $19 billion. The Chamber of Deputies Economic Development Commission will host the 3 P.M. ET session in Brasília. Lawmakers will hear technical opinions from government agencies, financial institutions, and digital asset specialists.

Hearing on Bitcoin Reserve

Deputy Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Bragança requested the hearing to strengthen the legislative debate with technical perspectives. He emphasized the need for monetary authority analysis before the committees advance the bill. “The Central Bank’s technical contribution is essential for text improvements,” Orleans e Bragança stated.

The hearing will include experts such as Diego Kolling, head of Bitcoin strategy at Méliuz, and Julia Rosim, policy coordinator at ABcripto. Both will share industry views on reserve diversification, digital competitiveness, and risk mitigation strategies. Their input will guide lawmakers in adjusting the proposal for committee evaluations.

Lawmaker Eros Biondini authored the bill, citing international blockchain adoption examples. He pointed to initiatives in El Salvador, China, Dubai, the United States, and the European Union. He argued that Brazil should act strategically to modernize treasury management and safeguard its reserves.

Legislative Review Process

After the Economic Development Commission hearing, four committees will analyze the proposal: Science Technology and Innovation, Finance and Taxation, Constitution Justice and Citizenship, and Economic Development. Each committee must approve the bill before the full Chamber considers it.

The legislation assigns custody of Bitcoin reserves to the Central Bank and Finance Ministry. It also requires biannual reports covering performance, risks, and strategic relevance of the holdings. The framework intends to strengthen Brazil’s treasury management and minimize exposure to exchange rate fluctuations.

Following approval in the Chamber, the bill must pass the Senate for final adoption. This step will complete the legislative review process. Only then can Brazil establish its Bitcoin Strategic Reserve officially.

Brazil’s Role in Global Crypto Adoption

According to Chainalysis, Brazil currently ranks tenth worldwide in cryptocurrency adoption. The nation leads Latin America in trading volumes. Tax authority data recorded nearly $76 billion in crypto transactions last year.

The proposal seeks to position Brazil among countries using digital reserves as financial hedges. Lawmakers argue that Bitcoin can help protect national reserves from global market instability and highlight its role in improving economic competitiveness.

Experts believe the initiative could accelerate Brazil’s leadership in the digital economy. However, committee evaluations and technical reports will define its final scope. The decision will determine whether Brazil creates one of the largest sovereign Bitcoin reserves.

The post Brazil Holds First Hearing on $19B Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Proposal appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0.01608+0.87%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003571+1.04%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245+1.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000393-1.50%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12674+1.18%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 