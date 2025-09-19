Brazilian digital bank Nubank plans to integrate stablecoins into credit card transactions

PANews reported on September 19th that, according to Cointelegraph, Roberto Campos Neto, chairman of Brazilian digital bank Nubank and former president of the Central Bank of Brazil, revealed that Nubank is planning to integrate stablecoins pegged to the US dollar with credit card payment capabilities. Campos Neto stated that Nubank intends to begin testing stablecoin payments with credit cards as part of a broader effort to connect digital assets with banking services. He also noted that the challenge facing banks is finding a way to accept tokenized deposits and use these assets to extend credit to customers.

