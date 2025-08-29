Brazilian Label Farm Rio Opens Third New York Store

Inside the new Madison Avenue Farm Rio store. Photo Courtesy of Farm Rio

For Americans, hearing the brand name Farm Rio can evoke visions of a bucolic agricultural entity, complete with animals in pastures, big red barns, and crops. However, for the Brazilian brand known for its lively tropical vibes, the name was inspired by a street along Ipanema Beach near Posto 8, called Farme de Amoedo, which is renowned for its nightlife, gay-friendly establishments, and festive locations, such as Carnival. While its origins may evoke a fun party vibe, the brand—which was founded in 1997 by Kátia Barros and Marcello Bastas in Rio de Janeiro—has just landed its third New York City location on a Manhattan street more known for its upscale, tony, and discreet vibes shopping than lively bars and restaurants.

Located on the corner of 80th Street and Madison Avenue, the store marks its 7th in the US. It offers distinct design features from its other locations in Soho and Williamsburg, which opened in 2019 and 2024, respectively. While the nature theme prevails, as does the practice of collaborating with artists and artisans, the store’s look is distinct.

Inside the new Farm Rio store on Madison Avenue. Photo Courtesy of Farm Rio

For the 730-square-foot shop and smallest of its three locations, the brand enlisted Rio de Janeiro-based French artist Dominique Jardy’s watercolor wallpapers, made custom for the project, which then transformed the lively nature scape mural into a mosaic using over 1.9 million hand-placed glass tiles, which exude a pixelated effect, giving it a tech edge. Produced in collaboration with Bisazza, the Italian luxury mosaic maker, the decorative tiling took over 460 hours to complete. Covering every visible wall—save for the dressing rooms, which feature a decorative curtain that continues Jardy’s tableau— the mosaic immerses the space in a vision of Farm Rio’s tropical world.

The store launched with the brand’s first look at its Fall 2025 collection, which shifts the bright tropical prints to a darker palette and a more bohemian-inspired print collection, while adding intarsia knit sweaters, statement outerwear, and the brand’s accessories collection, a burgeoning category.

The brand’s global debut was in New York, and to celebrate the opening of the store, a special souvenir scarf themed “NYC Dressed in Happiness – You Caught My Eye” will be given to clients with every purchase.

In the spirit of being good neighbors, the brand plans special offerings and tie-ups with local businesses. In a partnership with Butterfield Market, a local hotspot, the brand introduced a limited-edition mango frozen yogurt flavor. Other initiatives to introduce the store to locals include offering personalized cookies and flowers to passers-by, which, according to store management, has helped draw in robust foot traffic for its opening days earlier this month.