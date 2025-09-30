Brazil’s Finance Minister Claims CBDC Will Bring ‘Transparency,’ Ease Financial Transactions

Fernando Haddad, Brazil’s finance minister, said the objective of Drex, the country’s CBDC, is to increase transparency of flows and facilitate financial transactions. Haddad denied that the government would seek to exert control or monitor payments using the tool. Brazil’s CBDC Does Not Seek Control, Finance Minister States Fernando Haddad, Brazil’s finance minister, shared his […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/brazils-finance-minister-claims-cbdc-will-bring-transparency-ease-financial-transactions/