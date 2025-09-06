BREAKING: Altcoin in the Spotlight Announces $530 Million Deal and an Additional $310 Million Purchase

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 14:58
Moonveil
MORE$0.10156+3.62%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005624-0.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017249+8.14%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%
Particl
PART$0.1831+0.27%

Ethena (ENA) announced a new $530 million ‘StablecoinX’ deal. The foundation also launched a $310 million market buyback program.

StablecoinX announced that it has secured an additional $530 million in PIPE funding, bringing the company’s total funding raised to date to approximately $895 million. According to Ethena Labs, if StablecoinX continues to purchase locked ENA from the Ethena Foundation or its affiliates, the proceeds will be used for spot ENA repurchases.

Ethena’s buyback plan calls for $5 million in daily purchases if the ENA price remains above $0.70, and $10 million in daily purchases if it falls below $0.70 or loses more than 5% in 24 hours.

As part of the new financing round, StablecoinX is expected to have over 3 billion ENA tokens on its balance sheet after closing. This growth in scale will open up additional institutional investor channels and create space for broader investor interest, third-party coverage, and executive transfers.

A subsidiary of the Ethena Foundation will launch a repurchase program of approximately $310 million over the next 6-8 weeks. This program will be in addition to the repurchase process conducted through the initial PIPE financing. At current prices, the planned purchases through the second PIPE, along with the liquid ENA contributed by third-party investors, represent approximately 13% of the circulating supply.

*This is not investment advice.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-altcoin-in-the-spotlight-announces-530-million-deal-and-an-additional-310-million-purchase/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001585-1.06%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%
AaveToken
AAVE$300.04-3.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1196-0.33%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002525-0.07%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004641+0.71%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share
$1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund from Sora Ventures Launches in Asia

$1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund from Sora Ventures Launches in Asia

The $1B Bitcoin treasury fund will create synergies between Asia's treasuries.
FUND
FUND$0.0216+2.85%
Sora
SORA$0.0003112-2.35%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/06 16:10
Share

Trending News

More

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

$1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund from Sora Ventures Launches in Asia

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?

Tether Eyes Gold Sector as Stablecoin Profits Fuel Expansion