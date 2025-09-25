Bitcoin just slipped under $111,000, raising fears of a deeper correction. Will BTC rebound from support, or is a crash below $110,000 looming?Bitcoin just slipped under $111,000, raising fears of a deeper correction. Will BTC rebound from support, or is a crash below $110,000 looming?

Breaking: Bitcoin Price Drops Below $111,000 and Here's What's Next

By: Crypto Ticker
2025/09/25 23:19
Bitcoin Price Dips Below $111,000

Bitcoin ($BTC) has fallen under the $111,000 mark, sparking renewed concerns across the crypto market. The latest drop represents a decisive test of Bitcoin’s resilience as traders eye critical support zones for clues about the next move. BTC is trading at $110,983, slipping under short-term moving averages, with the 50-day SMA ($114,262) now acting as resistance.

BTCUSD_2025-09-25_16-56-36.png

BTC/USD 1-day chart - TradingView

Chart Analysis: Support and Resistance

Looking at the daily chart, $Bitcoin is currently sitting just above its true support line at $110,000. This zone has historically been a strong level where buyers tend to step in, preventing deeper sell-offs.

  • Immediate Resistance: $114,200 (50-day SMA)
  • Major Resistance: $118,600
  • Key Support: $111,350 (broken intraday)
  • Critical Support: $110,000

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 40.42, signaling bearish momentum but also nearing oversold territory, where rebounds often occur.

Two Possible Scenarios Ahead

1. Rebound from $110,000

If Bitcoin holds above $110,000, we could see a technical rebound. A bounce here may push BTC back toward the $114,000–$116,000 range, with momentum potentially extending to $118,600 if volume supports the move.

2. Confirmed Crash if $110,000 Breaks

Should Bitcoin close decisively below $110,000, it would confirm a breakdown of critical support. In this case, BTC could accelerate losses, with the next major target aligning near the 200-day SMA ($104,000). A fall below this level risks triggering panic selling, opening the door for an extended bearish cycle.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
