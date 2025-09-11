Breaking: Major XRP ETF Proposed by $1.5 Trillion Financial Giant Faces Fresh SEC Delay

2025/09/11 17:43
  • Current approval odds
  • Other recent delays 

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pushed back its decision on the XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposal filed by American multinational investment management holding company Franklin Templeton.

The review of Cboe BZX’s proposal to list the aforementioned product has been extended to Nov. 14.  

As reported by U.Today, Franklin Templeton, which boasts a total of $1.53 trillion worth of assets under management, originally filed to launch an XRP ETF in early March.

It remains the most prominent player to enter the closely watched XRP ETF race. 

BlackRock, the world’s leading asset manager with $12.5 trillion worth of assets as of Q2 2025, is reportedly not considering filing for an XRP ETF. The same applies to a Solana-based ETF.  

Current approval odds

As reported by U.Today, the odds of the SEC approving an XRP ETF in 2025 recently surged well above 90% on the Polymarket betting website. At press time, the odds currently stand at 92%. 

Bloomberg analysts previously stated that the approval of spot altcoin ETFs would likely come this October. 

Other recent delays 

On top of that, the SEC has delayed the approval of staking 

Earlier this week, the regulator also pushed back its decision on Bitwise’s Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). 

Source: https://u.today/breaking-major-xrp-etf-proposed-by-15-trillion-financial-giant-faces-fresh-sec-delay

