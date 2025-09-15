Breaking: Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys $60M in Bitcoin, MSTR Stock Targets $387

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 21:32
Threshold
T$0.01672+0.96%
Stride
STRD$0.0587-2.32%
STRK
STRK$0.1313+0.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,680.27-0.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017122-7.53%

Key Insights:

  • Strategy acquired 525 Bitcoin for $60.2 million at an average of $114,562 per BTC.
  • The firm increased its total Bitcoin treasury to 638,985 BTC.
  • Analysts set a higher price targets for MSTR stock, with $387 as next short-term target.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the largest Bitcoin treasury, on Monday said it has purchased 525 BTC for $60.2 million. With the latest purchase, the company’s total bitcoin stack rises to 638,985 BTC.

Meanwhile, MSTR stock price remained flat as traders didn’t respond immediately to the announcement. The price is trading at 0.45% in the premarket trading hours, while analysts kept a higher target.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 638,985 BTC

According to a press release on September 15, Strategy purchased an additional 525 BTC at an average price of $114,562 per coin between September 8 and 14. The bitcoin purchases were made using proceeds from the STRF, STRK, and STRD shares at-the-market (ATM) offerings.

Chairman Michael Saylor took to X to reach out to the wider crypto community and shareholders about the latest Bitcoin purchase worth $60.2 million. He revealed that the company has achieved the BTC Yield of 25.9% year-to-date.

With the latest Bitcoin purchase, Strategy has raised its total Bitcoin holdings to 638,985 BTC. These were acquired for $47.23 billion at $73,913 per Bitcoin.

Last week, Michael Saylor’s Strategy announced a purchase of 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million at an average price of $111,196 per BTC.

As per SaylorTracker, Michael Saylor’s Strategy has nearly $31.06 billion in unrealized gains. The company’s holdings are now worth $73.470 billion as compared to its total investment of $47.23 billion.

MSTR Stock Remains Under Pressure

At the time of writing, MSTR stock fell nearly 0.45% to $329.72 in pre-market trading hours. This indicated a negative sentiment among investors continued despite a rebound in Bitcoin.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR) stock faced a setback as it missed S&P 500 inclusion again. JPMorgan raised red flags on Strategy and crypto treasury companies.

However, JPMorgan holds $808 million in MSTR shares, as The Coin Republic reported earlier. The firm bought $100 million worth of MSTR shares earlier in February, increasing its total MSTR holdings to $300 million.

Arizona State Retirement Fund (ASRS) and Robeco Institutional Asset Management have disclosed millions in total MSTR purchases in Q2.

However, analysts remain confident about MSTR stock performance in the coming months. TD Cowen reiterated its ‘buy’ rating for a stock price target of $640 and Mark Palmer from Benchmark retained a price target of $705.

Moreover, economist Donald Dean predicted $387 and $457 as MSTR stock price target for short-term. He pointed out that the stock is at the volume shelf and could test support near $325.

However, it would potentially rebound from this area as the price is starting to push above the descending wedge trendline.

MSTR Stock Daily Price Chart | Source: Donald Dean

Bitcoin Price Eyes $120K

Crypto analysts see strength in Bitcoin price and remain confident on upside to $120K amid spot Bitcoin ETF inflows, upcoming Fed rate cut, and whale accumulations to support a recovery.

Popular analyst Rekt Capital pointed out Bitcoin price weekly closed above $114K. This means BTC is one step closer to reclaiming its re-accumulation range. If bulls hold the level, it would be the end of the correction phase.

At the time of writing, BTC price was down 0.5% in the past 24 hours, with the price currently trading at $115,137. The 24-hour low and high are $114,684 and $116,784, respectively.

Furthermore, the trading volume has increased by 40% in the last 24 hours, indicating a rise in interest among traders.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/15/breaking-michael-saylors-strategy-buys-60m-in-bitcoin-mstr-stock-targets-387/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy leads public companies with the largest Bitcoin reserves. The company continuously acquires BTC, impacting the corporate crypto landscape. Continue Reading:Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases The post Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,776.49-0.47%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06132-1.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:17
Share
Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

On June 14, the largest crypto conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kyiv. As part of the event, a charity auction was held, raising nearly 750,000 UAH, which will be donated to support Ukrainian soldiers. The first auction lot was the «Motanka-Stalker» […] Сообщение Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
League of Traders
LOT$0.01847+0.38%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.489-1.85%
ARMY
ARMY$0.0192-1.03%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/19 19:50
Share
Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Major token unlock events totaling $790 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. Optimism leads the cliff unlock category, and Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple blockchain projects. Optimism leads large cliff unlocks Optimism dominates […]
Fasttoken
FTN$4.39965+0.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358-4.29%
Major
MAJOR$0.15893-4.23%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 20:46
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

K9 Finance offers hacker $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium hack

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar