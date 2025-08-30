BREAKING: Spot ETF Applications for Altcoins Are Experiencing Extremely Hot Activity Right Now – Here Are the Details

By: Coinstats
2025/08/30 04:49
U
U$0.016+45.32%
SphereX
HERE$0.00035-10.25%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009296-5.06%
Major
MAJOR$0.15437-5.10%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00785+12.78%
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a surge in ETF applications. Multiple major management firms have submitted updated S-1 filings for the Spot Solana ETF to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). While 21Shares, Franklin, and Canary have filed updated versions of their Spot Solana ETF filings, Grayscale has followed suit, also filing separate S-1 […]

Continue Reading: BREAKING: Spot ETF Applications for Altcoins Are Experiencing Extremely Hot Activity Right Now – Here Are the Details

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

The crypto market continues to swing between bearish pressure and breakthrough narratives. Bitcoin Cash has been on an extended rally […] The post As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/08/30 07:00
Share
Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Who leads the next wave in this market, and where does the real opportunity hide? Pepeto (PEPETO) has grabbed attention as the best memecoin and an Ethereum memecoin for early buyers. While Solana (SOL) still moves in uncertain steps, Pepeto runs on Ethereum mainnet with a zero fee swap, a cross chain bridge, and staking
Solana
SOL$204.87-4.66%
RealLink
REAL$0.0554-5.08%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.00294-1.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 06:00
Share
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
U
U$0.01572+42.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10054-4.30%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002071-8.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds