Breaking: Strategy Snubbed from S&P 500 Inclusion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 14:22
DAR Open Network
D$0.03151-1.25%
Threshold
T$0.01589-0.50%
Union
U$0.00987-3.61%
SPX6900
SPX$1.1324-0.88%
GET
GET$0.008575-0.78%

Strategy (MSTR), the leading corporate Bitcoin holder, has failed to make it to the flagship S&P 500 index in a big setback for the company.

MSTR shares are down more than 2% in after-hours trading following the snub. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $110,832 after dipping by 0.5% over the past hour, according to CoinGecko data.   

Notably, Strategy failed to get included in the S&P 500 index despite meeting various criteria (such as market cap, liquidity, public float, and so on). 

As explained by Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas, the company got rejected by a selection committee that has a final say when determining which companies end up being part of the index. “You have to realize SPX is essentially an active fund run by a secret committee,” Balchunas said in a social media post. 

The secretive committee, whose members are not public, takes into account qualitative factors and can reject companies based on rather subjective criteria.   

Robinhood makes the cut 

That said, cryptocurrency-friendly brokerage platform Robinhood has made the cut. It will join the index together with mobile technology company AppLoving and construction and facilities company Emcon Group. 

Meanwhile, casino company Caesars Entertainment, financial technology company MarketAxess Holdings, and clean energy company Enphase Energy are on their way out. 

Source: https://u.today/breaking-strategy-snubbed-from-sp-500-inclusion

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SEC Forms International Task Force to Crack Down on Pump-and-Dump Schemes

SEC Forms International Task Force to Crack Down on Pump-and-Dump Schemes

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020429+26.97%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004953+8.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 14:16
Share
Best Crypto to Buy Now as Ethereum Holds $4,400 and Staking Demand Climbs Rapidly

Best Crypto to Buy Now as Ethereum Holds $4,400 and Staking Demand Climbs Rapidly

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-to-buy-now-ethereum-holds-4400-as-staking-demand-climbs/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020429+26.97%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00716-2.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 14:00
Share
Justin Sun Pledges $20M Buy Following WLFI Wallet Freeze

Justin Sun Pledges $20M Buy Following WLFI Wallet Freeze

Read the full article at coingape.com.
SUN
SUN$0.021096-1.46%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1863-0.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020429+26.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 13:48
Share

Trending News

More

SEC Forms International Task Force to Crack Down on Pump-and-Dump Schemes

Best Crypto to Buy Now as Ethereum Holds $4,400 and Staking Demand Climbs Rapidly

Justin Sun Pledges $20M Buy Following WLFI Wallet Freeze

How One Trader Turned $125,000 Into $43 Million on Ethereum.

SharpLink Gaming plans to stake some of its ETH assets after the Linea mainnet launch