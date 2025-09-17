BREAKING: Tether Plans to Launch US Stablecoin, Market Rallies to Best Wallet Token

By: NewsBTC
2025/09/17 23:10
Tether, the company behind the widely used stablecoin $USDT, is taking its next major step in the U.S. market.

The firm has announced plans to roll out a new dollar-backed stablecoin called $USAT, designed to be fully compliant with U.S. regulations.

And despite its expansion plans, the company has made one thing clear: it will remain a private enterprise.

Navigating New Regulations

The GENIUS Act clarified the US stablecoin landscape, and Tether is wasting no time in taking advantage. The law requires stablecoins issued domestically to be:

  • backed by high-quality, liquid, U.S. dollar-denominated assets
  • to provide monthly transparency into reserve holdings
  • to undergo regular audits

$USAT is being structured precisely to meet these requirements – and position itself to be the go-to crypto for the US stablecoin market.

Launch event for USAT

Anchorage Digital Bank, a federally chartered trust bank, will issue the stablecoin and help ensure regulatory compliance.

To oversee the U.S.-facing push, Tether has appointed Bo Hines, formerly of the White House Crypto Council, to lead $USAT. The entire project is clearly focused on capturing a distinctly American feel for Tether’s latest offering.

dollars that move

But while Tether hopes $USAT will capture public interest, Paolo Ardoino, the CEO, has no interest in taking Tether public.

Strong Financial Foundations, Privacy Priorities

That’s at least partially due to the fact that Tether is already highly profitable, decreasing the need for the company to seek public investment.

With profits of roughly $13.7B in the previous year, there’s no need for Tether to go public to raise capital. Ardoino has said that being a private company allows the firm to focus long-term on its mission without having to answer to public market analysts every quarter.

$USDT remains Tether’s key global stablecoin, widely used in emerging markets and across crypto trading with a $171B market cap.

USDT market cap

However, $USDT is structured under foreign issuer status when it comes to U.S. regulation. $USAT, by contrast, will operate under the laws and oversight required by U.S. authorities.

The idea is for $USAT to capture the US domestic market and support $USDT’s continued market growth overseas, forming a 1-2 punch for Tether.

On the back of growing stablecoin adoption, more and more crypto users are turning to versatile, powerful web3 crypto wallets – like Best Wallet.

Tether’s move with $USAT adds more fuel to competition in the stablecoin space, especially with players like Circle’s $USDC already operating under stricter regulatory norms.

But for consumers – especially those underserved by traditional banking – $USAT and powerful crypto wallets like $BEST could represent a more accessible path into regulated digital finance.

Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — https://www.newsbtc.com/news/tether-us-stablecoin-launch-best-wallet-token-presale

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
