The post BREAKING! The Fed’s Leading Inflation Data Released! Here’s Bitcoin’s First Reaction! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and altcoins had a very bad week. The market, which suffered a major crash at the beginning of the week, also experienced a sharp decline last night. While these declines are expected to be the last before October, historically known as the month of rise, data on Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), which the FED closely follows when making interest rate decisions and is considered a leading inflation indicator, has been released. Accordingly, personal consumption expenditures data for August were as follows: Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Annual) Announced 2.9%– Expected 2.9%– Previous 2.9% Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Monthly) Announced 0.2%– Expected 0.2%– Previous 0.3% Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Annual) Announced 2.7%– Expected 2.7%– Previous 2.6% Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Monthly) Announced 0.3% – Expected 0.3% – Previous 0.2% What Was Bitcoin (BTC’s First Reaction? *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-the-feds-leading-inflation-data-released-heres-bitcoins-first-reaction/The post BREAKING! The Fed’s Leading Inflation Data Released! Here’s Bitcoin’s First Reaction! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and altcoins had a very bad week. The market, which suffered a major crash at the beginning of the week, also experienced a sharp decline last night. While these declines are expected to be the last before October, historically known as the month of rise, data on Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), which the FED closely follows when making interest rate decisions and is considered a leading inflation indicator, has been released. Accordingly, personal consumption expenditures data for August were as follows: Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Annual) Announced 2.9%– Expected 2.9%– Previous 2.9% Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Monthly) Announced 0.2%– Expected 0.2%– Previous 0.3% Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Annual) Announced 2.7%– Expected 2.7%– Previous 2.6% Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Monthly) Announced 0.3% – Expected 0.3% – Previous 0.2% What Was Bitcoin (BTC’s First Reaction? *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-the-feds-leading-inflation-data-released-heres-bitcoins-first-reaction/

BREAKING! The Fed’s Leading Inflation Data Released! Here’s Bitcoin’s First Reaction!

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 22:21
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-15.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015628-2.17%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,520.58-1.06%
Ethereum
ETH$3,989.8+1.54%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000594-3.41%

Leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and altcoins had a very bad week. The market, which suffered a major crash at the beginning of the week, also experienced a sharp decline last night.

While these declines are expected to be the last before October, historically known as the month of rise, data on Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), which the FED closely follows when making interest rate decisions and is considered a leading inflation indicator, has been released.

Accordingly, personal consumption expenditures data for August were as follows:

Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Annual) Announced 2.9%– Expected 2.9%– Previous 2.9%

Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Monthly) Announced 0.2%– Expected 0.2%– Previous 0.3%

Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Annual) Announced 2.7%– Expected 2.7%– Previous 2.6%

Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Monthly) Announced 0.3% – Expected 0.3% – Previous 0.2%

What Was Bitcoin (BTC’s First Reaction?

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-the-feds-leading-inflation-data-released-heres-bitcoins-first-reaction/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

The Bitfrac presale is gaining strong momentum, with over $4 million already raised in Stage 2. Unlike many speculative tokens, […] The post Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives appeared first on Coindoo.
Stage
STAGE$0.000048-3.80%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 23:12
Share
Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

Analysts at CryptoQuant warn that the very mechanism used to raise billions is now setting the stage for sharp declines […] The post Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels appeared first on Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00506-9.80%
Stage
STAGE$0.000048-3.80%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 23:03
Share
UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot

UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot

U.K. banks are commencing a live pilot phase for tokenized sterling deposits, a move that represents a concrete step toward modernizing the core infrastructure of the United Kingdom’s financial system using distributed ledger technology. According to a press release on…
Union
U$0.010264-10.22%
Sidekick
K$0.1227-0.56%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0168+7.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/26 22:57
Share

Trending News

More

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot

Elliptic warns of industrial-scale laundering through crypto for pig butchering scams

Ethereum (ETH) Price Pattern Breaks Down As $4k Must Hold; Meanwhile Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Exciting Investors With 36x Potential