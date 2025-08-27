Breaking: U.S. Government to Begin Issuing GDP Data on Blockchain in Latest Crypto Push

By: CoinGape
2025/08/27 03:06
U
U$0.0114-6.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019071+2.06%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03633+1.25%

In a massive development, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has announced that his department plans to start issuing GDP data on the blockchain. This comes as the Donald Trump administration continues to warm up to the crypto industry and push crypto adoption in the country.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Commerce Department To Issue GDP Data on The Blockchain

During a cabinet meeting, Lutnick stated that the Department of Commerce will begin issuing its statistics on the blockchain, as Trump is “the crypto president.” He added that they plan to release the GDP data on the blockchain, allowing people to start utilizing the blockchain for data distribution.

The Commerce Secretary further stated that they will make this data available to everyone in government so that they can also emulate this move. Lutnick noted that they are just ironing out the details, suggesting that this move could happen soon enough.

However, he didn’t provide details of the network on which they plan to issue this GDP data. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that this isn’t the first time that a U.S. government agency has considered the use of blockchain technology.

Earlier this year, the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.), under Elon Musk’s leadership at the time, reportedly explored blockchain for government efficiency, focusing on cost-cutting, transparency, and data security. However, nothing concrete materialized from that.

Meanwhile, this move to publish GDP data on the blockchain represents the latest push from the Trump administration to make the U.S. the crypto capital of the world. As part of this goal, the administration is already working on establishing laws that provide regulatory clarity for the industry.

Lutnick is notably part of the president’s Digital Asset Working Group, which worked on the White House crypto policy report. The report made recommendations on how the U.S. regulators can provide regulatory clarity for the crypto industry through novel rules that accommodate the uniqueness of blockchain technology.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific (SMLR) announced a three-year plan on Thursday to boost its Bitcoin holdings to 105,000 BTC by the end of 2027. The announcement comes after it appointed a new executive to spearhead its Bitcoin strategy.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,247.28+1.22%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 13:00
Share
Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Discover the 7 best crypto sportsbooks with BTC and TON support, no KYC, fast payouts, and full football market coverage in 2025.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,247.28+1.22%
TONCOIN
TON$3.167+1.89%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/27 03:44
Share
Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Today, Canary Capital, a digital asset manager, has filed an S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Trump Coin ETF. Once approved, the ETF will trade under the ticker “MRCA” and will be part of Canary’s larger plan to focus on  American-made crypto projects.  This filing came just […]
U
U$0.0114-6.86%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.472+4.48%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03634+1.33%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 01:48
Share

Trending News

More

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating