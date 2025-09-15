Brewers Like Their Starting Pitching Depth Heading Into The Postseason

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The Milwaukee Brewers have qualified for the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight seasons. Yet October has not been kind to the Brewers.

The Brewers haven’t won a postseason series since 2018, when they advanced to the National League Championship Series, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers have lost in their first playoff series from 2019-21 and again in 2023 and 2024.

However, the Brewers believe they have an edge going into the postseason that they haven’t had in previous years – five quality starting pitchers who can match up with just about anyone.

Freddy Peralta heads a group that includes Quinn Priester, Brandon Woodruff, rookie Jacob Misiorowski, and left-hander Jose Quintana.

Freddy Peralta Is Brewers’ Ace

Peralta leads the National League in wins with his 16-5 record to go with a 2.69 ERA in 30 starts. He also has a team-leading 5.3 bWAR and had a 30-inning scoreless streak snapped last Wednesday.

Priester has been a revelation since being acquired from the Boston Red Sox in a trade on April 7, going 13-2 for an NL-leading .867 winning percentage with a 3.25 ERA in 27 games (24 starts).

Woodruff missed all last year and the first half of this season rehabilitating from shoulder surgery. He has gone 6-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 11 starts.

Misiorowski made an immediate impact after being called up from Triple-A Nashville on June 12, being selected to the All-Star Game after just five career starts. The 23-year-old struggled after the All-Star break but has pitched better recently and has a 5-2 record and 4.35 ERA in 13 starts.

Quintana is questionable for the postseason after straining a calf on Sunday in a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in Milwaukee. In 24 starts, he is 11-7 with a 3.96 ERA.

“They’re all throwing the ball really, really good,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “Our starting pitching has become solidified. We’ve been through a lot this season with starting pitching.”

Pitching Injuries Caused Slow Start

Battered by rotation injuries early in the season, the Brewers were 25-28 through their first 53 games. Since losing to the Pirates in Pittsburgh on May 24, the Brewers are 66-31, giving them an MLB-best 91-59 record.

While Peralta has been the ace, Misiorowski the phenom, Woodruff the comeback story, and Quintana the steady left-handed presence, Priester is the Brewers’ most intriguing pitcher.

Priester, who turns 25 on Tuesday, was pitching for the Red Sox’s Triple-A Worcester farm club when the Brewers acquired him in the early-season trade. He had made 15 starts and six relief appearances in the major leagues and was 6-9 with a 6.23 ERA.

However, Priester has won his last 12 decisions to set a franchise record. His last loss was on May 13.

“Whether he saved our season or not, I’m not sure, but he certainly has been at the forefront of our success,” Murphy said.

Murphy was not initially impressed with Priester, who had a 5.79 ERA after his first five games with the Brewers. However, patience has paid off.

“When we first got him, it looked like, ‘Wow, it’s not quite there,'” Murphy said. “And then the pitching coaches came to me and said, ‘Look, I’m telling you, there’s something here. We just have to stay with this kid. Stay with him.’ And they did. And he’s been really good.”

Quinn Priester Finds Home With Brewers

Priester feels that he has found a home with the Brewers following struggles with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Red Sox to begin his career.

“There’s no doubt that everybody in this clubhouse believes in me,” Priester said. “That’s a very powerful thing. They believe in me for a reason — that confidence to execute pitches. It’s not about striking everyone out, but about getting the ball on the ground, which has simplified the game for me a lot. Through that simplification, I’ve been able to learn a lot better.”

While the Brewers became the first team to clinch a postseason berth this past Saturday with 15 days left in the regular season, they still have something to play for.

The Brewers can win their third straight NL Central title as they lead the Chicago Cubs (85-64) by 5 ½ games with 12 games remaining. The Brewers are also trying to fend off the Philadelphia Phillies (89-61), who gained a playoff berth on Sunday, for the best overall record in MLB and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Priester also thinks the Brewers have some other motivation as they try to win their first World Series title in the franchise’s 56-year history. Priester would like the Brewers to win 100 games for the first time. They would have to win nine of their final 12 games to reach the century mark.

“We can totally achieve that,” Priester. “We’re within striking distance.”