Brian Armstrong hits back at banks and talks fintech super app plans

Coinbase’s CEO says the crypto exchange is no longer just a trading venue — it’s building a fintech “super app” that can replace legacy banks.“We do want to become a super app and provide all types of financial services,” Brian Armstrong told Fox Business. “We want to become people’s primary financial account.”Armstrong also hit back against the banking lobby for “throwing a wrench into things” by responding to the challenge from crypto companies by warning that a new US stablecoin law, the Genius Act, risks draining some $6 trillion in deposits from banks.US President Donald Trump signed the Genius Act into law this summer.“I’m not too worried about it,” Armstrong said. “The senators we spoke to aren’t really going to entertain re-opening that issue.”Armstrong’s comments highlight the growing tension between legacy financial players and the new breed of crypto companies that aim to merge the worlds of traditional finance and digital assets. Trump administrationThey follow a flurry of pro-crypto moves from the Trump administration.In the first nine months of Trump’s second term, he has fired off a barrage of pro-industry executive orders, held the White House’s first crypto summit, and appointed a smattering of crypto backers into key government positions. One of them is the new chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Paul Atkins. In July, Atkins unveiled Project Crypto, a deregulation blitz aimed to overhaul securities guidelines, encourage tokenisation, and enable financial firms to offer crypto and traditional assets under one roof. Thus, Project Crypto paves the way for so-called financial super apps.The term “super app” is often used by companies to encapsulate the idea that their platform offers a one-stop shop for all their users’ needs. In fintech circles, it usually signals that the platform offers everything from payments to banking accounts — or that’s their goal, at least.Robinhood and Revolut are two examples of fintech firms that have provided versions of these all-in-one super apps. In recent years, those companies have added crypto-trading as a key service, putting them on a collision course with crypto companies. Crypto firms have responded by rolling out services that would, traditionally, be found at fintech firms. Coinbase has, for instance, launched a debit card in collaboration with Visa, and has announced plans to become an “everything exchange,” as Armstrong called it in July.Armstrong plans to allow firms to offer trading in crypto securities, commodities, and traditional stocks under a single license. He also wants to streamline custody rules, enable tokenisation of equities, and create exemptions for projects to launch without burdensome registration.All this could, eventually, amount to crypto companies like Coinbase potentially replacing traditional banks.“These are just more modern, efficient rails that make every payment and the economy fast and cheap,” Armstrong said.Crypto market movers Bitcoin is down 2.7% over the past 24 hours to trade at $112,686.Ethereum is down 6.3% over the past 24 hours trading at $4,1899.What we’re readingVitalik Buterin embraces ‘low-risk DeFi’ as key Ethereum revenue driver — DL NewsStablecoin startups raise record amounts as total supply seen to hit $1tn— DL NewsThe Onchain5 Part 2: Robinhood and Stripe Upgrade Finance’s Back End — UnchainedJupiter: The rising super-app — Milk RoadNigerian man sentenced to six years in prison over $2m romance scam in Colorado— DL NewsLance Datskoluo is DL News’ Europe-based markets correspondent. Got a tip? Email at [email protected].Coinbase’s CEO says the crypto exchange is no longer just a trading venue — it’s building a fintech “super app” that can replace legacy banks.“We do want to become a super app and provide all types of financial services,” Brian Armstrong told Fox Business. “We want to become people’s primary financial account.”Armstrong also hit back against the banking lobby for “throwing a wrench into things” by responding to the challenge from crypto companies by warning that a new US stablecoin law, the Genius Act, risks draining some $6 trillion in deposits from banks.US President Donald Trump signed the Genius Act into law this summer.“I’m not too worried about it,” Armstrong said. “The senators we spoke to aren’t really going to entertain re-opening that issue.”Armstrong’s comments highlight the growing tension between legacy financial players and the new breed of crypto companies that aim to merge the worlds of traditional finance and digital assets. Trump administrationThey follow a flurry of pro-crypto moves from the Trump administration.In the first nine months of Trump’s second term, he has fired off a barrage of pro-industry executive orders, held the White House’s first crypto summit, and appointed a smattering of crypto backers into key government positions. One of them is the new chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Paul Atkins. In July, Atkins unveiled Project Crypto, a deregulation blitz aimed to overhaul securities guidelines, encourage tokenisation, and enable financial firms to offer crypto and traditional assets under one roof. Thus, Project Crypto paves the way for so-called financial super apps.The term “super app” is often used by companies to encapsulate the idea that their platform offers a one-stop shop for all their users’ needs. In fintech circles, it usually signals that the platform offers everything from payments to banking accounts — or that’s their goal, at least.Robinhood and Revolut are two examples of fintech firms that have provided versions of these all-in-one super apps. In recent years, those companies have added crypto-trading as a key service, putting them on a collision course with crypto companies. Crypto firms have responded by rolling out services that would, traditionally, be found at fintech firms. Coinbase has, for instance, launched a debit card in collaboration with Visa, and has announced plans to become an “everything exchange,” as Armstrong called it in July.Armstrong plans to allow firms to offer trading in crypto securities, commodities, and traditional stocks under a single license. He also wants to streamline custody rules, enable tokenisation of equities, and create exemptions for projects to launch without burdensome registration.All this could, eventually, amount to crypto companies like Coinbase potentially replacing traditional banks.“These are just more modern, efficient rails that make every payment and the economy fast and cheap,” Armstrong said.Crypto market movers Bitcoin is down 2.7% over the past 24 hours to trade at $112,686.Ethereum is down 6.3% over the past 24 hours trading at $4,1899.What we’re readingVitalik Buterin embraces ‘low-risk DeFi’ as key Ethereum revenue driver — DL NewsStablecoin startups raise record amounts as total supply seen to hit $1tn— DL NewsThe Onchain5 Part 2: Robinhood and Stripe Upgrade Finance’s Back End — UnchainedJupiter: The rising super-app — Milk RoadNigerian man sentenced to six years in prison over $2m romance scam in Colorado— DL NewsLance Datskoluo is DL News’ Europe-based markets correspondent. Got a tip? Email at [email protected].

Brian Armstrong hits back at banks and talks fintech super app plans

By: Coinstats
2025/09/22 20:30
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09548+11.01%
MemeCore
M$2.5319+3.36%
Threshold
T$0.01532-6.69%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02607-10.04%
SIX
SIX$0.02063-6.90%
RWAX
APP$0.00223-9.89%

Coinbase’s CEO says the crypto exchange is no longer just a trading venue — it’s building a fintech “super app” that can replace legacy banks.

“We do want to become a super app and provide all types of financial services,” Brian Armstrong told Fox Business. “We want to become people’s primary financial account.”

Armstrong also hit back against the banking lobby for “throwing a wrench into things” by responding to the challenge from crypto companies by warning that a new US stablecoin law, the Genius Act, risks draining some $6 trillion in deposits from banks.

US President Donald Trump signed the Genius Act into law this summer.

“I’m not too worried about it,” Armstrong said. “The senators we spoke to aren’t really going to entertain re-opening that issue.”

Armstrong’s comments highlight the growing tension between legacy financial players and the new breed of crypto companies that aim to merge the worlds of traditional finance and digital assets.

Trump administration

They follow a flurry of pro-crypto moves from the Trump administration.

In the first nine months of Trump’s second term, he has fired off a barrage of pro-industry executive orders, held the White House’s first crypto summit, and appointed a smattering of crypto backers into key government positions.

One of them is the new chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Paul Atkins.

In July, Atkins unveiled Project Crypto, a deregulation blitz aimed to overhaul securities guidelines, encourage tokenisation, and enable financial firms to offer crypto and traditional assets under one roof. Thus, Project Crypto paves the way for so-called financial super apps.

The term “super app” is often used by companies to encapsulate the idea that their platform offers a one-stop shop for all their users’ needs. In fintech circles, it usually signals that the platform offers everything from payments to banking accounts — or that’s their goal, at least.

Robinhood and Revolut are two examples of fintech firms that have provided versions of these all-in-one super apps. In recent years, those companies have added crypto-trading as a key service, putting them on a collision course with crypto companies.

Crypto firms have responded by rolling out services that would, traditionally, be found at fintech firms.

Coinbase has, for instance, launched a debit card in collaboration with Visa, and has announced plans to become an “everything exchange,” as Armstrong called it in July.

Armstrong plans to allow firms to offer trading in crypto securities, commodities, and traditional stocks under a single license. He also wants to streamline custody rules, enable tokenisation of equities, and create exemptions for projects to launch without burdensome registration.

All this could, eventually, amount to crypto companies like Coinbase potentially replacing traditional banks.

“These are just more modern, efficient rails that make every payment and the economy fast and cheap,” Armstrong said.

Crypto market movers

  • Bitcoin is down 2.7% over the past 24 hours to trade at $112,686.
  • Ethereum is down 6.3% over the past 24 hours trading at $4,1899.

What we’re reading

  • Vitalik Buterin embraces ‘low-risk DeFi’ as key Ethereum revenue driver — DL News
  • Stablecoin startups raise record amounts as total supply seen to hit $1tn— DL News
  • The Onchain5 Part 2: Robinhood and Stripe Upgrade Finance’s Back End — Unchained
  • Jupiter: The rising super-app — Milk Road
  • Nigerian man sentenced to six years in prison over $2m romance scam in Colorado— DL News

Lance Datskoluo is DL News’ Europe-based markets correspondent. Got a tip? Email at [email protected].

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

The post BitGo expands its presence in Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitGo, global leader in digital asset infrastructure, announces a significant expansion of its presence in Europe. The company, through its subsidiary BitGo Europe GmbH, has obtained an extension of the license from BaFin (German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority), allowing it to offer regulated cryptocurrency trading services directly from Frankfurt, Germany. This move marks a decisive step for the European digital asset market, offering institutional investors the opportunity to access secure, regulated cryptocurrency trading integrated with advanced custody and management services. A comprehensive offering for European institutional investors With the extension of the license according to the MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) regulation, initially obtained in May 2025, BitGo Europe expands the range of services available for European investors. Now, in addition to custody, staking, and transfer of digital assets, the platform also offers a spot trading service on thousands of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Institutional investors can now leverage BitGo’s OTC desk and a high-performance electronic trading platform, designed to ensure fast, secure, and transparent transactions. Aggregated access to numerous liquidity sources, including leading market makers and exchanges, allows for trading at competitive prices and high-quality executions. Security and Regulation at the Core of BitGo’s Strategy According to Brett Reeves, Head of European Sales and Go Network at BitGo, the goal is clear: “We are excited to strengthen our European platform and enable our clients to operate smoothly, competitively, and securely.§By combining our institutional custody solution with high-performance trading execution, clients will be able to access deep liquidity with the peace of mind that their assets will remain in cold storage, under regulated custody and compliant with MiCA.” The security of digital assets is indeed one of the cornerstones of BitGo’s offering. All services are designed to ensure that investors’ assets remain protected in regulated cold storage, minimizing operational and counterparty risks.…
Movement
MOVE$0.1151-12.20%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.118077-10.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017078-1.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:28
Share
BlackRock and Marvel Studios Acquire Big Stakes in Mutual Capital

BlackRock and Marvel Studios Acquire Big Stakes in Mutual Capital

BlackRock and Marvel Studios acquire major stakes in Mutual Capital, boosting its role as a leader in asset tokenization.]]>
Major
MAJOR$0.13467-15.78%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 17:10
Share
Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

The post Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 00:05 Bitcoin swings after CPI data release as Tapzi’s presale gains momentum, emerging as a top crypto project in 2025. The crypto market moved sharply last week after the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, reacted within minutes of the announcement, recording rapid swings before settling back near earlier levels.  At the same time, presale projects continued to attract investors, with Tapzi emerging as one of the most-watched tokens this month. It is being picked by investors as the next crypto to explode due to its high-growth potential in Tier 1 and Tier 2 countries, with Web3 gaming’s increasing adoption. Tapzi Presale Draws Attention While Bitcoin reacted to economic data, Tapzi’s presale has become a focal point among both retail and larger investors. Tapzi is a Web3 gaming platform designed to merge competitive gameplay with blockchain-based settlements. Players stake TAPZI tokens in head-to-head matches of chess, checkers, rock-paper-scissors, and tic-tac-toe. Winners receive tokens directly from prize pools funded by players, not by inflationary rewards. Don’t Watch the Wave – Ride It With $TAPZI! The presale opened with tokens priced at $0.0035. More than 27 million tokens have already been sold, with prices set to increase in each new stage. Analysts following the sale point to potential gains of around 300% once TAPZI lists on exchanges later this year. Liquidity locks and vesting schedules are in place to reduce the risks of sharp sell-offs after launch. This has placed Tapzi on the radar of investors searching for the best crypto to buy now. Bitcoin Price Reacts to CPI Last week, Bitcoin climbed toward $114,000 before jumping to $114,500, its highest level in weeks. The gains were short-lived as the price quickly dropped by $1,000. At press time, Bitcoin…
NEAR
NEAR$2.904-6.44%
Threshold
T$0.01531-6.58%
holoride
RIDE$0.000925-8.68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:26
Share

Trending News

More

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

BlackRock and Marvel Studios Acquire Big Stakes in Mutual Capital

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Forward Industries Launches $4B ATM Offering to Expand Solana Treasury

Federal Reserve Official: Limits on Interest Payments on Stablecoins Must Be Adhered to When Implementing the GENIUS Act