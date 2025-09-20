BRICS Forum Champions Stablecoins to Defy Dollar Control

The BRICS Forum in Brazil calls on the adoption of stablecoins to overcome the dollar and ensure sovereignty.

The 2nd BRICS Traditional Values Forum in Brasilia, Brazil, pressed to abandon the dollar. This was organized between September 15 and 17, 2025.

It emphasized the application of stablecoins to the BRICS members to oppose the domination of the American dollar. The theme was straightforward: we cannot be held as hostage.

At the forum, Congressman Fausto Pinato (PP-SP) introduced the panel of the discussion Cryptocurrencies: The Future of Money and Commercial Transactions.

He cautioned that Brazil can not afford to give up to dollar addiction and American pressure. Pinato insisted on equal rights and sovereignty for developing countries.

BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Ethiopia, Indonesia as well and Iran.

The BRICS Parliamentary Front and the BRICS Women’s Alliance organize the forum with the help of the World Association of Traditional Values.

Dollar Threat Sparks Call for Stablecoin Adoption

The proponents of the forum claimed that stablecoins are a viable substitute. Brazil and China can trade in direct digital currencies, and this was said by financial analyst Paulo Figueiredo.

But he still observed that the removal of the dollar in world trade is not likely in the near future.

Figueiredo has explained that Dollar-backed stablecoins provide a trade-off. Central bank digital currencies have not been received well, though dollar-linked stablecoins offer stability, he said.

He denounced the use of the dollar to export, like the soybeans to China. Such trade might be made easier through the direct usage of stablecoins.

Cryptocurrency analyst Theodor Bogorodsky also contributed that there is an evolution of blockchain in payment systems.

He disapproved of the proposal to establish a BRICS currency. In their place, Bogorodsky proposed to use the existing stablecoins to facilitate flexible cross-border transactions that are flexible.

This forum reiterated the need for financial autonomy among the emerging economies. The panel discussions showed that there was great interest in blockchain-based solutions.

It also revealed the anger over the U.S. economic dominance of the international market. The situation demonstrated the desire of BRICS to investigate digital currencies and minimize the use of dollars.

The themes that were discussed in the forum included expansion, such as de-dollarization, members traveling without a visa, and cultural and environmental collaboration.

The primary communication of the forum is obvious. The BRICS countries desire to escape the dollar domination with stablecoins.

This development is an indication of an increasingly geopolitical and economic redistribution of power by Global South countries.

The post BRICS Forum Champions Stablecoins to Defy Dollar Control appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.