BriefedSwap Integrates StealthEX to Unlock Instant Swaps for Over 2,000 Cryptocurrencies

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/03 21:28

BriefedSwap, the intuitive crypto portfolio management platform, today announced a landmark integration with StealthEX, a leading instant non-custodial crypto exchange. This strategic partnership embeds the full functionality of StealthEX directly into the BriefedSwap ecosystem, granting users the power to seamlessly swap over 2,000 digital assets without ever leaving the BriefedSwap website.

This major platform upgrade marks a significant milestone in BriefedSwap's mission to become a comprehensive, all-in-one hub for a global community of cryptocurrency users. The integration eliminates the friction and security concerns associated with using multiple services, providing a unified and secure environment for portfolio tracking, analysis, and now, boundless trading. Users can now act on market insights instantly, swapping a vast range of cryptocurrencies from major coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum to thousands of emerging altcoins, all within the familiar BriefedSwap interface.

A Radically Improved User Experience

In today's fragmented digital asset landscape, cryptocurrency users are often forced to juggle multiple accounts across various platforms, a portfolio tracker here, a centralized exchange there, and several decentralized wallets. This process is not only cumbersome but also introduces significant security vulnerabilities. Every transfer between platforms represents a point of risk, exposing users to potential errors or malicious attacks.

The BriefedSwap and StealthEX integration directly addresses these pain points by creating a streamlined, secure, and highly efficient workflow. The entire exchange process, from selecting the asset pair to confirming the transaction, is now executed within BriefedSwap. This "one-stop-shop" approach delivers three transformative benefits to the user:

  1. Unmatched Convenience: The need for separate exchange accounts, complex asset transfers, and multiple login credentials is now a thing of the past. Users can analyze their portfolio performance and execute trades from a single, intuitive dashboard, saving time and simplifying their entire crypto journey.

  2. Expansive Market Access: With access to over 2,000 cryptocurrencies and multiple available trading pairs via the StealthEX engine, BriefedSwap users now have one of the widest selections of swappable assets at their fingertips. This unlocks unprecedented opportunities to diversify portfolios and engage with niche projects previously difficult to access.

  3. Unyielding Security and Privacy: The integration is built on a non-custodial foundation. Centralized exchanges require a high degree of trust, while this integration allows users to trade directly from their wallets, giving them more control over their assets. At no point during the swap process does BriefedSwap or StealthEX take custody of user funds. This non-custodial model ensures that users retain absolute control and ownership of their private keys and assets, drastically mitigating the risks of platform-related hacks or insolvencies.

The Engine Behind the Integration: StealthEX.io

Powering this new functionality is StealthEX.io, a platform that has earned a formidable reputation as a "non-custodial instant cryptocurrency exchange service". StealthEX operates as a powerful aggregator, sourcing the best available rates from multiple liquidity providers to ensure users receive competitive pricing for their swaps.

The service is guided by several core principles that align perfectly with the ethos of a decentralized world:

  • Fundamentally Non-Custodial: The platform's architecture is designed so that users' funds are sent directly from their personal wallet to a secure, temporary address provided by the liquidity provider, and the exchanged crypto is sent back to their receiving wallet. This model is central to its security proposition.

  • Staunchly Privacy-Focused: StealthEX champions user privacy by offering a registration-free experience for crypto-to-crypto swaps. Users are not required to complete lengthy Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures, allowing for swift and private transactions.

  • Vast Asset Selection: The platform’s key strength is its immense and continually growing list of supported cryptocurrencies, which currently stands at over 2,000 digital assets. This makes it a go-to service for both mainstream traders and altcoin hunters.

  • Inherent Simplicity: Despite its powerful backend, the user-facing process is famously straightforward, designed for both beginners and experienced traders to execute swaps in just a few simple steps.

Empowering the Ecosystem with StealthEX Affiliate Tools

This deep integration was made possible by the StealthEX Affiliate Tools, a comprehensive suite of B2B solutions. This program provides partners and developers with the ability to incorporate StealthEX's robust exchange functionality into their own applications, websites, and platforms through a versatile API and ready-to-use widgets.

By offering its technology as a service, StealthEX empowers other projects within the crypto ecosystem, fostering a more interconnected and functional environment. The collaboration with BriefedSwap serves as a premier example of the program's success, demonstrating how third-party platforms can significantly enhance their value proposition by leveraging StealthEX's reliable and secure infrastructure. This symbiotic relationship allows StealthEX to expand its reach while enabling partners like BriefedSwap to deliver powerful new features to their user base without developing an entire exchange from scratch.

About BriefedSwap

BriefedSwap was founded with the mission to simplify crypto portfolio management for everyone. The platform provides users with cutting-edge analytics, real-time profit and loss tracking, and an intuitive dashboard that consolidates holdings from multiple wallets and exchanges into a single, clear view. BriefedSwap's strength lies in transforming complex market data into actionable insights, empowering users to make informed decisions about their digital assets. The addition of instant, non-custodial swaps elevates the platform from a premier portfolio tracker to a full-service crypto management hub.

A New Era of Crypto Management

The fusion of BriefedSwap's analytical prowess with StealthEX's boundless trading capabilities ushers in a new era of convenience and power for cryptocurrency users. This collaboration not only enhances the utility of both platforms but also pushes the industry forward toward a more integrated, secure, and user-friendly future.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
