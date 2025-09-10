Broadcom’s CEO joins Musk in line for bumper AI-related pay day in 2030

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 22:46
Boom
BOOM$0.008133+12.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09988-0.80%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010079+1.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016626+2.99%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03677+2.50%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001058-38.30%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1404-6.33%

Broadcom’s Chief Executive Officer, Hock Tan, has been promised one of the largest prospective payouts in the semiconductor industry in corporate America if the chipmaker can achieve ambitious artificial intelligence sales targets by the end of the decade.

Tan could receive as much as $616.6 million in stock awards if the company achieves $120 billion or more in AI product sales by fiscal 2030, according to an SEC filing.

The package echoes the type of performance-linked mega-deals that have made headlines for Elon Musk at Tesla, reflecting how executive pay is increasingly tethered to the AI boom. However, it dwarfs the package that’s been proposed for Musk.

Pay package tied to AI milestones

Under the terms of his new contract, Tan will be awarded 610,521 performance stock units if Broadcom’s AI revenue reaches $90 billion by fiscal 2030, worth about $205.5 million at today’s share price. Should sales hit $120 billion, the award would triple, making him eligible for roughly $616.6 million in stock compensation.

Such large awards have precedent in Silicon Valley. Musk’s 2018 Tesla package, worth up to $56 billion at the time, set a template for tying extraordinary paydays to equally extraordinary performance. Interestingly, last week, the Tesla board proposed a new performance-tied $1 trillion compensation plan for Musk.

Broadcom’s AI push

The compensation plan highlights Broadcom’s determination to carve out a bigger role in AI computing, where Nvidia currently holds sway with its graphics processors. Broadcom has been positioning its custom-made chips as an alternative for hyperscale customers seeking dedicated silicon to train and run AI models.

That strategy appears to be bearing fruit. Last week, Tan said Broadcom had secured a major new AI customer, widely reported to be OpenAI, in a deal worth more than $10 billion. The agreement is expected to drive a sharp increase in sales of custom chips in 2026 and beyond.

Broadcom’s shares have been up by 13% since it reported its fiscal results for the third quarter. AI revenue rose to $5.2 billion in the quarter, with the company expecting it to hit $6.2 billion in the fourth quarter.

Risks and governance concerns

Reaching $120 billion in AI sales by 2030, while achievable, isn’t a stroll in the park with the formidable challenge posed by competitors. Nvidia’s dominance, intense competition from rivals such as AMD, and potential supply chain bottlenecks all pose risks to Broadcom’s trajectory.

Also, performance-heavy awards are typically designed to align executives with shareholder value, but their binary nature of all or nothing can raise concerns about excessive risk-taking. If Tan were to depart before 2030, the award would be forfeited, and this highlights the retention element embedded in the deal.

However, investors appear more focused on the growth opportunity. The AI chip market is expanding at a pace not seen in decades, and Broadcom’s pivot to custom silicon has positioned it as one of the few credible challengers to Nvidia’s grip on the sector.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/broadcom-ceo-bumper-ai-pay-day-in-2030/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+1.30%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002502-0.07%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00644+0.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share
Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender

Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender

Paraguay President Santiago Peña has disowned a post from his official X account that falsely claimed the country had adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. His office said the official X
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/06/10 16:49
Share
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1404-6.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+1.30%
Ethereum
ETH$4,369.61+1.99%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool