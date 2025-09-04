Bronze Bomber Speaks On Potential Big-Money Fight

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 15: Deontay Wilder of United States speaks during the Day Of Reckoning Press Conference at OVO Arena Wembley on November 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images) Getty Images

Francis Ngannou might have sparked the conversation by calling him out, but when I asked Deontay Wilder about a potential big-money fight with Jake Paul, he didn’t hesitate to affirm his interest.

The former WBC heavyweight champion told me that a fight with the YouTuber-turned-boxer would not only happen if offered, but that it would serve as a “reality check” for Paul.

With Wilder finally feeling at peace physically and mentally after years of injury and what he described as “betrayal,” the timing for such a spectacle feels ripe—especially if he fights and defeats Ngannou in the next four to six months.

“If it came my way, of course I’m 100 percent taking it,” Wilder said when I asked about a potential Jake Paul fight. “He’s been doing his thing in the business, although it’s not the traditional way. Some fighters get angry, but at the end of the day, people love fights. They don’t care who you are or what record you’ve got. Everybody gathers when there’s a fight.”

For Wilder, the Paul matchup isn’t about dismissing the influencer’s rise. It’s about exposing the shortcuts. “It would be a reality check,” Wilder said. I leaned into Wilder’s words: that’s the narrative right there. Reality check. He’d be determined to punish Paul because he skipped steps. Wilder appeared to like the direction: “I’d give him that real experience.”

Wilder Is Not a Jake Paul Hater

TOPSHOT – US boxer, actor and YouTuber Jake Paul gestures during his weigh-in ahead of his heavyweight boxing match against Former US heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson in Irving, Texas, on November 14, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) / ALTERNATE CROP (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Despite criticism from boxing purists, Wilder acknowledged Paul’s influence on the sport. The fact that his name even comes up alongside former heavyweight champions like Wilder speaks volumes about how far the YouTuber-turned-prized fighter has come.

“He’s created his own lane,” Wilder admitted, but noted that a matchup with him would be the ultimate measuring stick.

Ngannou’s name might have been the entry point to the conversation, but Wilder made it clear: the Paul fight is the one he sees as a true box office spectacle. For a fighter who has already headlined some of the biggest heavyweight bouts of the last decade, Paul represents both a lucrative payday and an opportunity to remind fans what a seasoned world champion looks like against a crossover star.

Where Is Wilder Mentally at This Stage of His Career?

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – JUNE 01: Deontay Wilder from USA is seen before facing his rival Zhilei Zhang from China during 5v5 boxing tournament at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 01, 2024. (Photo by Mohammed Saad/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images

At this stage in his career, Wilder is chasing moments, not volume. He gave himself a “B-minus” for his last performance, a TKO win over Tyrrell Herndon in June, but he emphasized that he feels renewed and healthy.

That sense of peace, he believes, would allow him to step into a fight with Paul—or anyone else—as sharp as ever. “My body is 100 percent healed. It’s been a long ride, but mentally, physically, emotionally—I feel amazing. I’m living in my truth, not just saying it.”

For now, Paul’s team has not formally announced Wilder as a target, but the Bronze Bomber’s stance is clear: if the offer comes, he’s in. And for fans who want to see the Bronze Bomber’s thunderous right hand against the most polarizing disruptor in boxing, just know he’s at least discussed the concept publicly.

“I’m in my peace,” Wilder said, smiling. “But when it’s time, you’ll see me again in that ring.”