Brooks Koepka’s Struggles Continue At Irish Open.

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 23:40
MemeCore
M$1.89199+9.43%
Threshold
T$0.01593+1.01%
Union
U$0.01053+17.26%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.0057-2.46%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3987+3.95%
OpenLedger
OPEN$----%

The 2025 season has not went well for five-time major champion Brooks Koepka. At a press conference this week in Ireland before the Irish Open, Koepka himself stated his disappointment when talking about the Ryder Cup. When asked about not being picked for the United States team, Koepka said, “I played my way off it, so I can’t be disappointed. I did it myself. It’s not anything I’m not aware of. I’m not shying away from it. It’s just bad timing.”

ROME, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 30: Brooks Koepka of Team United States reacts on the third hole during the Saturday morning foursomes matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 30, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The DP World Tour is giving Koepka a chance to salvage his 2025 season with exemptions into three tournaments in the next four weeks. With LIV Golf not getting world ranking points for their events and Koepka missing the cut in 3 of the 4 majors this season, his world ranking has slid all the way to 306th.

His lone cut made was the U.S. Open where he played well at Oakmont en route to a T12 finish. The LIV season has been a huge disappointment for Koepka. With zero wins and only two top 10 finishes, he finished the season 31st in the LIV Golf rankings. Considering these are 54-man fields, it has arguably been the worst season of the future hall-of-famers career, or at least since he burst on the scene with three Challenge Tour victories in 2013.

The beginning of this three tournament stretch is off to a rough start for Koepka. After shooting an opening round 71(-1), Koepka played poorly in the second round, shooting 80 to easily miss the cut at the K Club near Dublin.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 16: Brooks Koepka of the United States reacts after his shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getty Images

At his press conference earlier in the week, Koepka elaborated on his struggles and LIV stating, “Just the situation I’m in, being on LIV and then not playing well. I don’t think LIV had anything to do with me not being on the team, but it was more of the timing of the year and trying to get that ball rolling, which I’ve been doing.”

Koepka went on to dive even deeper into his issues in 2025 saying, “I haven’t played very good this year. It’s felt good, and then it’s just completely disappeared. It ebbs and flows. Golf’s crazy. You feel one minute you’re never going to find it again, and all of a sudden, it’s one swing and you’re back for six months. The putter’s let me down this year. If you’re not making the putts, you’re not confident, anything like that, it makes it very difficult, especially when I never really made anything inside eight feet, which has kind of been my bread and butter my whole career. It’s tough. It means you’ve got to hit it close, puts a little more pressure on your irons, then you’ve got to hit it in the fairway, and it just goes through the whole at that point.”

Next week, Brooks Koepka will tee it up next week at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on the DP World Tour. As chances to find some form in 2025 fade, Koepka is searching for any kind of momentum heading into 2026.

Mike is a founding member of Break80 Golf and a contributing golf and sports writer for Forbes with PGA Tour and LIV Golf media credentials. He can be found on social media platforms @short_sided_golf

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikefore/2025/09/07/brooks-koepkas-struggles-continue-at-irish-open/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2756-0.10%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022-2.22%
MAY
MAY$0.04176+1.53%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share
Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire

Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire

The post Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New opportunities are sweeping the crypto space, and soon Little Pepe (LILPEPE) will be making an explosion as the next take-off meme coin. Its Stage 12 presale is almost sold out, and its new Layer-2 blockchain is set to make LILPEPE a formidable competitor to tokens such as Shiba Inu (SHIB). Investors who get in early could see substantial returns, possibly turning a small investment of $200 into a fortune by 2026. SHIB Price Analysis: Testing Support at $0.000012 Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading at $0.00001204, showing a modest 0.24% increase over the last month. With a market cap of $7.09 billion and 24-hour trading volume at $154.6 million, SHIB has continued to see a 23.29% increase in volume despite recent price fluctuations. Recently, the token has been testing a critical support level of about $0.000012, which has been very strong in the past and may assist the token in a price rebound. During SHIB’s early rise, returns reached a staggering 23,000%, as the meme coin gained popularity. With the market being less active, the skyrocketing increase of Shiba Inu serves as a reminder that meme coins can still bring enormous returns, particularly when an investor opts to become an early adopter. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin With Real Utility Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is stirring up the meme coin market fast. It is rocketing to prominence thanks to its proprietary Layer-2 blockchain, low charges, and solid presale results. The LILPEPE presale Stage 12 has sold 96.08% of the 15.475 billion tokens, raising $24,184,107 out of a $25,475,000 target, leaving just $1,290,893 left to raise. The current Stage 12 price is $0.0021 per token, which marks a 110% increase from the initial Stage 1 price of $0.0010. Once Stage 12 closes, the presale will advance to Stage 13, where…
RealLink
REAL$0.06087+2.04%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000124+1.47%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.0099-5.71%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 23:04
Share
How a $1,500 Bet on Ozak AI Could Turn Into $300,000+ Before It Hits Major Exchanges

How a $1,500 Bet on Ozak AI Could Turn Into $300,000+ Before It Hits Major Exchanges

A project rarely comes along that blends hype with hard tech.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.22+2.18%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.126+4.56%
Major
MAJOR$0.15653+0.89%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/07 21:43
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire

How a $1,500 Bet on Ozak AI Could Turn Into $300,000+ Before It Hits Major Exchanges

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Glassnode: Bitcoin's illiquid supply rose to a record high, exceeding 14.3 million at the end of August