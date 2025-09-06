Solfart (SOLF) is the hottest new memecoin presale of 2025, per numbers derived from social media mentions and Google Trends. On Reddit, the brand has garnered over 1 million views across various posts. The Solfart TikTok profile is nearing 1 million views on videos as well. According to YouTube, their viral videos have garnered nearly 100,000 views. Now, Blockchain Reporter brings to investors and crypto enthusiasts alike an exclusive AMA (Ask Me Anything) presentation with Solfart Co-creators, Fart McSatoshi and Mark Zuckerfart.

Interview Session

Q1: McSatoshi and Zuckerfart are both interesting names. Explain to readers who you are in this cryptocurrency industry and your roles with Solfart.

Fart McSatoshi:

I’ve spent half a decade building on Ethereum, then went into Solana’s high-speed ecosystem, writing code, and deploying a DeFi app for others.

But after all the protocols, yields, and market cycles, one thing stands out: the most potent force in crypto isn’t efficiency or scalability, it’s “attention”.

That’s why I launched Solfart not as a parody, but as a provocation. A dual-chain token that uses humor as a Trojan horse to explore real questions: What if memes were first-class financial assets? What if fun were the utility?

The name grabs eyeballs. The tech keeps them.

I’m not here to meme and disappear. I’m here to prove that the line between joke and movement is thinner than a gas fee, and I’m ready to bridge it.

Mark Zuckerfart:

Aloha everyone. I am a creative mind that specializes in cryptocurrency marketing. Follow me on Twitter @MarkZuckerfart or join us on Reddit @Solfart



I handled the early marketing for a former top-20 cryptocurrency by market capitalization. I decided to leave that project, however, and explore other ventures in the crypto space to learn more.

Since I’ve conducted consultations with brands in the Play-to-Earn, NFT, and Altcoin spaces, I’ve come to understand the deep psychology behind cryptocurrency investors and why most want to own memecoins & altcoins. And also how their trust in your leadership converts to market capitalization. That understanding gave me renewed energy and drive to innovate. That innovation is the Solfart (SOLF) token.

I forecast Solfart.io will translate into the biggest memecoin launch of 2025 and 2026. I know what the people want and how to turn that energy into success. I also see the disconnect that’s causing failure for most memecoins being launched. Solfart will bridge and walk over that gap.

Q2. What makes you confident that Solfart will be the top memecoin of 2025 and 2026?

MZ:

There are four keys to understanding to push a memecoin onto a path that will lead to a crypto moonshot. Those are crypto psychology, innovative marketing, attentive developers, and proper liquidity. Solfart excels in all four of these, far above the average altcoin project.

In time, you will begin to see our Solfart Nation of token investors and Fartchan community members flood the internet with our content, because we’re moving as a unit. Our investors understand the simple way to win is “Buy Solfart, Shill Solfart, Repeat.”. People who invest and live by these five words will help create a life-changing wealth opportunity with the Solfart.io presale; however, it’s an opportunity, not a guarantee, as some may not fulfill their part.

It may sound harsh, but it’s a reality of life. We could put $1 1-million in a paper bag and ask somebody to take it home, but they’d turn you down out of fear.

But we’re doing this for the people who would take the bag. Solfart is the opportunity, just as Warren Buffett said—a jackpot opportunity.

Q3: That’s a wise approach. If thousands of investors buy Solfart and Shill Solfart, that would generate a massive reach and market cap growth.



MZ:

Exactly. That’s why I see Solfart memecoin as the cryptocurrency of today’s people. Those who want to make money today. A fast-moving vehicle to profits, which is what probably 85% of cryptocurrency buyers today are seeking.

Solfart isn’t ‘our token’ alone. It’s a cryptocurrency that the people investing in it will propel the front end and explosion, while the Fart Labs team connects the wires so that their energies go into the right place. Together, our synergy to win will have a significant and highly profitable impact.

The last memecoins with our level of understanding behind it were probably Bonk Inu (BONK), Pepe (PEPE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Q4: McSatoshi, since you’re in charge of technology, what do you plan to develop in association with the $SOLF token that will help foster this new cryptocurrency’s growth?

Fart McSatoshi:

The $SOLF token is designed to be more than just a meme. It’s the access key to everything we’re building. Currently, we’ve launched Fartchan 1.0.1 in alpha, a community-driven discussion platform where only $SOLF holders can create boards, but everyone should be able to post and vote. It’s simple: no token, less voice.

Coming up, we’re rolling out community-owned boards, where users can create their own spaces, set rules, and even fund contributors through bounties paid in $SOLF. Over time, this creates a Work-to-Earn model where active participation leads to token burns, making the supply more scarce as the community grows.

We’re also building a lightweight bridge between Solana and Ethereum, allowing holders to move value freely depending on where gas fees are lower or liquidity is deeper.

And finally, there’s a game in development, a Web3 social experience where players grow meme-inspired characters to earn.

The goal is clear: turn a viral moment into lasting utility, not by forcing fake use cases, but by building things people actually want to use.

Q5: According to the Solfart.io whitepaper, this memecoin will be listed on exchanges with a $6 million liquidity pool. Why start with such a large LP?

Fart McSatoshi:

Most memecoins die because their liquidity is too thin. A small pool means wild swings, easy manipulation, and often, a quick collapse. We can see that on Pumpfun. We don’t want to repeat that cycle.

So Solfart is committed to reaching $6 million in the initial liquidity pool ( only if we sell out). This isn’t just about stability, it’s about signaling intent. We’re not here for a quick flip. We seek genuine traders, substantial volume, and long-term exchange interest.

A deep pool means smoother price action, better market making, and more confidence from both retail and larger players. It also makes it easier to get listed on top-tier exchanges, since they look for projects with strong, secure liquidity.

In short, we’re treating this like a real asset, not a joke trade, even if the name makes people laugh.

Q6: Zuckerfart, what’s your take on actually reaching $6 Million Liquidity? Is your marketing working enough at this point to reach a presale sale out?

MZ:

Over 1.5 billion tokens have already been sold since our launch less than 6 weeks ago. The writing is on the wall; yes, we will.



We need all investors to remember this. To become rich, do your part. Buying is easy, but it won’t make you rich. To make this a life-changing digital asset, you must buy Solfart, Shill Solfart, repeat. The Solfart Nation is starting to understand that.



Tens of thousands of people are expected to purchase the $SOLF token during the Solfart.io presale event. If all of those people share Solfart videos, images, and news, this memecoin’s initial coin offering will close out early.



We’ve already had a few buyers purchase thousands of dollars’ worth of tokens in a single purchase.

$6 million in the liquidity pool may increase to $7 or $8 million if presales growth continues at the same rate as it has over the past few weeks.

We’re on pace to outdo Bonk Inu (BONK), who analysts initially compared us to, so imagine what that means intrinsically. Over $1 billion market cap is my belief.

Q7: Now that you’ve mentioned Bonk Inu, Shiba Inu, Pepe, and other memecoins, what effect do you see Solfart having on the overall crypto market?

MZ:

I predict that Solfart will be a catalyst for a bull cycle. Whenever a memecoin experiences a significant rally, investors & newcomers flock to crypto in droves to chase the profits.

Solafart will boom, making presale investor returns a topic in major news headlines. Then the profit chasers will flood the market seeking SOLF and other opportunities, especially on the Solana blockchain.

On my official Twitter (@MarkZuckerfart) I will be revealing stats I find about such trends as well. People can keep up with this data there, along with other news on Solfart.

Q8: Why did you choose to align Solfart with Solana blockchain over Arbitrum, SUI, XRP, XLM, and other networks?

Fart McSatoshi:

I chose Solana for its speed and low fees, but most importantly, I selected it because of its culture.

Solana has proven, again and again, that it’s the natural home for viral crypto moments. Memecoins don’t just live there; they explode there. The community is fast, fearless, and built for chaos. When a new token drops, the reaction is immediate.

That energy is irreplaceable.

And we’re also launching on Ethereum because it’s foundational. A considerable chunk of DeFi, wallets, and long-term crypto holders live there. So our strategy isn’t about choosing one over the other. It’s about connecting them.

Arbitrum excels in scaling Ethereum, SUI boasts interesting technology, and others have their own niches. Still, none have the same combination of community momentum, transaction throughput, and meme readiness that Solana currently offers.

If you’re building something that thrives on attention, timing, and participation, Solana is just the best option.

BRPR: Hot take on Solana Network and community. It is indeed a frontrunner for the future in DeFi and crypto.



Thanks for your MZ and Fart McSatoshi. In a closing statement, we’d like to ask one question.

Q10: If you predicted the SOLF tokens’ All-Time High for 2026, would it be?

Fart McSatoshi:

Some of the dumbest-looking ideas in crypto have gone on to hit billion-dollar valuations because they captured energy, timing, and community. That’s the playbook.

If you’re asking for a number? Let’s just say this: if we don’t hit at least a 10x return from presale, I will personally apply to McDonald’s.

But seriously, we’re building faster, louder, and more fun than most. In memecoins, virality is highly rewarding.

MZ:

I can see a multi-billion market cap coming if all Solfarters — Buy Solfart, Shill Solfart” repeat. This type of culture, prevalent among tens of thousands of token holders, will propel the token to an all-time high of over $1, I believe.



The key is to ensure that everyone understands that shilling costs them nothing and increases the value of their bag. Shill. Pump. Hooray! Cut the Cheese. Let’s toast together to the success after dedicating 10 minutes a day,3 or 4 times daily, to shilling on social media. Share the Solfart videos on Reddit, Facebook, X, TikTok, or whatever platform you’re on.

Closing summary:

In summary, the Solfart (SOLF) token is a memecoin that aims to ‘cut the cheese’ with investors seeking a high-yielding vehicle for 2025-26. There will be applications released to catalyze that growth. Still, the brand is heavily dependent on building a psychology among its investors of ‘take action’ and promoting the $SOLF token to increase market capitalization.



To date, an estimated 1.5 billion Solfart tokens have been sold. It’s currently available for purchase at Solfart.io at $0.0002034.

The memecoin’s presale cost will increase by over 20% once the initial coin offering surpasses 2 billion tokens sold.