Bruce Springsteen Announces A Major New Release, Just Before His Biopic Hits Theaters

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 02:51
Threshold
T$0.01602+2.03%
Union
U$0.00954-18.87%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08575+1.98%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.35-3.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09905+1.14%
Major
MAJOR$0.15843-1.17%

Bruce Springsteen announces Nebraska ’82: Expanded Edition, a five-disc set arriving Oct. 17 with unreleased tracks, the “Electric Nebraska” sessions, and a new film. SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: Bruce Springsteen of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform on stage at Pechanga Arena on March 25, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen is opening the vault and giving fans more of what they want.

Nebraska ’82: Expanded Edition arrives October 17 via Sony Music. The five-disc collection brings together a trove of unreleased and rediscovered recordings tied to Nebraska, one of the most haunting albums in the rocker’s catalog.

The lengthy set includes the long-whispered-about “Electric Nebraska” session — a full-band run-through of many Nebraska cuts featuring E Street Band members. Springsteen originally tried to rework the lo-fi solo tracks into something more electric in sound, but the results were shelved.

Stripped-Down “Born in the U.S.A.”

Included in that session is a previously unheard, stripped-down take on “Born in the U.S.A.,” recorded in April 1982 by Springsteen and several of his long-running backing musicians. “Born in the U.S.A.” was originally written during the Nebraska era but didn’t appear until Springsteen’s 1984 blockbuster of the same name.

The expanded edition also features rarities from Springsteen’s solo Nebraska home sessions, cut directly to a four-track recorder in his New Jersey home. Among them are early versions of “Losin’ Kind,” “Child Bride,” and “Downbound Train,” as well as unearthed tracks from a one-off 1982 session, including “Gun in Every Home” and “On the Prowl.”

A New Bruce Springsteen Concert Film

A remastered version of the original Nebraska album is also part of the package, alongside a brand-new performance film. That film captures Springsteen playing Nebraska straight through at New Jersey’s Count Basie Theatre, which marked the first time he’d performed the set in full.

Deliver Me From Nowhere Arrives in Theaters at the Same Time

The expanded edition will be released in both four-CD and four-LP formats, each bundled with the Blu-Ray film. Its release comes at a perfect time, as it arrives just one week before Deliver Me From Nowhere, the new biopic dramatizing the making of Nebraska, starring Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen. The movie hits theaters on October 24.

Springsteen has been on a releasing streak this year. He delivered a short EP at the outset of the 2025 leg of his ongoing tour and recently dropped Tracks II – The Lost Albums, a seven-disc box set of unreleased material. He’s also been revisiting Born to Run , and for Record Store Day, he teamed up with The Killers for a three-song EP that featured both acts.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/05/bruce-springsteen-announces-a-major-new-release-just-before-his-biopic-hits-theaters/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001246+2.97%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001738+16.72%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01265+3.43%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin momentum is starting to heat up, and with the altcoin season index climbing, traders are keeping a close eye on what could be the next explosive run. While not every project will go parabolic, market sentiment is holding steady, and overall conditions suggest an exciting window for high-potential plays. Some of the best cryptos to buy right now are offering a unique angle in the crypto market. From real-world asset integration to innovative mine-to-earn mechanics and scalable on-chain data solutions, these coins are building strong narratives that could catch fire if altseason truly kicks in Crypto’s Next Phase: Expert Picks the Top Cryptos to Buy Now The crypto market is entering a pivotal phase, with major developments unfolding across technology, regulation, and adoption. The U.S. government is taking bold steps to put economic data directly on-chain, signaling an unprecedented move toward transparency in financial reporting. On the institutional front, Ondo Finance is bridging traditional markets with crypto by launching tokenized U.S. stocks on Ethereum, opening the door for broader access to equities in decentralized ecosystems. Source – Ondo Finance on X Bitwise, a leading digital asset manager, has also released a striking forecast, projecting Bitcoin could hit $1.3 million by 2035. At the same time, the Federal Reserve is preparing to host a conference on DeFi, stablecoin adoption continues to accelerate, and the launch of Trump’s World Liberty token has sparked heated debate. Together, these developments highlight the growing convergence of innovation, politics, and regulation, creating both opportunities and challenges for investors and builders navigating this rapidly evolving space. Amid these shifts, this article highlights the best cryptos to buy now as shared by crypto expert Jacob Crypto Bury, whose full analysis is available in the video below or on his YouTube channel. Epic Chain (EPIC) Epic Chain is…
Union
U$0.0096-18.50%
RealLink
REAL$0.06024+0.75%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.341+0.87%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:53
Share
Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

President Aleksandr Lukashenko reportedly issued an ultimatum to his government, demanding long-overdue cryptocurrency oversight mechanisms after a state audit revealed half of all citizen investments sent abroad fail to return. On September 5, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency reported that during…
SentraNet
SENT$0.000027+35.00%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/06 04:03
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Which US States Have Rejected Bitcoin Reserve Bills?