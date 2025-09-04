Bruce Springsteen’s Unreleased ‘Born To Run’ Song Becomes A Hit

Bruce Springsteen’s unreleased Born to Run cut “Lonely Night in the Dark” debuts on two U.K. sales charts, marking another 2025 win for the rock legend. UNITED STATES – OCTOBER 11: REDBANK Photo of Bruce SPRINGSTEEN, Bruce Springsteen performing on stage – Born to Run Tour, 27 (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) Redferns

2025 has been a massive and unusually busy year for Bruce Springsteen. He’s still out on the road, he dropped a surprise EP just months ago, and just a few weeks back, he unleashed Tracks II – The Lost Albums, a sprawling box set featuring seven full-lengths. That’s more music than most acts release in a decade, but Springsteen isn’t finished.

The rocker recently shared “Lonely Night in the Dark,” a tune recorded during his Born to Run sessions that never made it onto the classic. Nearly 50 years later, the song finally earns the spotlight as it becomes another win for the legendary musician in the United Kingdom.

“Lonely Night in the Dark” Debuts Inside the Top 40

“Lonely Night in the Dark” opens inside the top 40 on a pair of sales-driven tallies across the Atlantic. The song launches at No. 34 on the Official Singles Sales chart and at No. 31 on the Official Singles Downloads list. Those debuts give Springsteen his twelfth hit on the overall sales ranking and his sixteenth on the downloads-only list.

“Rain in the River” Hit This Year

This year alone, Springsteen has scored two new hits on the downloads chart. Back in April, “Rain in the River” arrived at No. 96, managing just a single frame on the tally.

Encore at the Garden with The Killers

On the U.K.’s ranking of the top-selling tracks of any style and via any format, Springsteen has earned three new wins in 2025. “Rain in the River” came first, as it opened and peaked at No. 97. He followed that with Encore at the Garden, a short EP with The Killers that soared all the way to No. 3.

Tracks II – The Lost Albums Holds On

At the same time that “Lonely Night in the Dark” debuts, Tracks II – The Lost Albums is still hanging on after more than two months. The box set slips to No. 98 on the Official Albums Sales chart and No. 96 on the Official Physical Albums list. It does manage to improve slightly on the Official Americana ranking, where it lifts to No. 14.

Bruce Springsteen Almost Hits No. 1

Springsteen continues to (almost) dominate the Americana tally with Best Of, which is a near-constant winner. That compilation is steady at No. 2 this frame, nearly reclaiming the summit, a position the project has occupied multiple times before.