Bruno Mars Beats His All-Time Record, With Lady Gaga’s Help

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 00:39
Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s “Die With a Smile” breaks his personal record, passing “Uptown Funk” with 55 weeks on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: Co-Owner of SelvaRey Rum Bruno Mars attends the SelvaRey Pina Colada Party Hosted by Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak at The Hollywood Roosevelt on July 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SelvaRey)

Getty Images for SelvaRey

Ever since it was released, “Die With a Smile” by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga has stood out as one of the biggest hit songs in America. The track has performed spectacularly for well over a year across all important metrics, including streams, sales, and especially radio airplay.

It is spins across radio stations throughout the United States that continually keep the Grammy-winning collaboration on the rosters frame after frame, and as the cut holds on once more, it earns a special new place within Mars’s discography.

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s “Die With a Smile”

“Die With a Smile,” now up to 55 weeks on the Radio Songs chart, Billboard’s list of the most successful tracks across all radio stations in the country. This period, the classic-sounding cut dips from No. 4 to No. 5. That’s an incredible placement for the former champion after more than a year on the competitive tally.

“Die With a Smile” Pass “Uptown Funk”

Now up to 55 weeks on the Radio Songs chart, “Die With a Smile” is Mars’s longest-running hit on the list. The Gaga duet beats “Uptown Funk,” his collaboration with Mark Ronson, by one frame.

Bruno Mars’s Other No. 1 Radio Hits

“Die With a Smile,” which spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart, ranks fourth in Mars’s discography in terms of longevity on the summit. “Uptown Funk” and “Leave the Door Open,” his collaboration with Anderson .Paak released as Silk Sonic, both managed 10 frames, while “That’s What I Like” led for nine.

“Die With a Smile” Lives Inside the Top Five

“Die With a Smile” is falling on almost every Billboard chart on which it appears, but not on two of the company’s three pop radio rankings. The throwback collaboration holds in the runner-up space on the Adult Pop Airplay tally and keeps at No. 3 on the Adult Contemporary list. The song has now spent 55 weeks on both rosters, but amazingly never conquered the Adult Contemporary list, where it stalled at No. 2 “Die with a Smile” did lead the charge on the Adult Pop Airplay chart.

