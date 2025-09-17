Bryan Adams Returns To The Charts With His Biggest Hits

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 22:32
Bryan Adams scores a debut with “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” and a rebound for “Summer of ’69,” while Reckless hits a new peak on the Official Albums Downloads chart. UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: Canadian singer Bryan Adams backstage circa 1985. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

Redferns

In late August, Bryan Adams returned with Roll With the Punches, his sixteenth full-length. The project impacted charts in a number of countries around the world last frame, including the United Kingdom, where it became another strong seller for the Canadian rock musician.

As Roll With the Punches begins to fall, Adams revealed that he’s planning on taking his tour of the same name to the U.K., and fans in that territory are clearly excited. This time around, one of the singer-songwriter’s most famous tracks finally debuts on one list, while another one of his classics returns and an older album even hits a new high point.

Bryan Adams Debuts With “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You”

Adams collects a new hit on the Official Singles Downloads chart this week, although the track that arrives itself is not actually new. “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” opens in last place, at No. 100 on the U.K.’s ranking of bestselling tunes on platforms like iTunes.

Bryan Adams Earns His Fifth Career Hit

As “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” arrives at No. 100, Adams collects his fifth career win on the tally. Two of his five placements have appeared this year, as “Roll With the Punches,” the title track from his new album, debuted at No. 96 in February and then fell away. He’s also reached the list with “Summer of ’69,” “You Belong to Me” and “Shine a Light,” which peaked at Nos. 37, 52 and 63 respectively.

Bryan Adams Brings “Summer of ’69” Back

As “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” debuts, another one of Adams’s most famous tunes returns. “Summer of ’69” rebounds onto the Official Singles Downloads list at No. 97 and reenters the Official Singles Sales chart at No. 100. The tune previously topped out just inside the top 40 on those two sales-focused rankings.

Bryan Adams Sees Reckless Reach New Heights

One of Adams’s oldest albums, Reckless, is also back in fine form. His fourth full-length, which was released back in 1984, becomes a strong seller again, rebounding onto the Official Albums Downloads chart. The set appears at No. 67 on that tally, which happens to be a new all-time high for the title.

Reckless debuted on the Official Albums Downloads chart more than a decade ago, in November 2014 and climbed all the way to No. 69 in May of this year for one frame.

Bryan Adams and Roll With the Punches

In addition to a pair of classics from his discography returning and even debuting, and Reckless becoming a bestseller again, Roll With the Punches manages to live on three tallies for a second frame. The set falls on the Official Albums Downloads, Official Albums Sales and Official Physical Albums charts, but appears inside the top 20 on all of them once more. In fact, Roll With the Punches only falls from No. 4 to No. 9 on the downloads-only tally, scoring a second turn inside the top 10 in the U.K.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/17/bryan-adams-returns-to-the-charts-with-his-biggest-hits/

