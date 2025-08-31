BTC Balances on the Brink as Traders Await Key Macro Events

Bitcoin sits at a decisive crossroads, balancing between critical technical levels and powerful macroeconomic forces. After a week of losses, a modest rebound has injected fresh speculation into the market. Traders are watching closely as ETF inflows, whale activity, and oversold technical signals battle to shape BTC’s next move.

Modest Rebound After Weekly Losses

Bitcoin (BTC) edged 0.5% higher in the past 24 hours, recovering to $108,824 after a challenging week in which it slipped 5.4%. The modest rebound highlights a market at a crossroads, with ETF inflows, whale profit-taking, technical oversold signals, and institutional adoption narratives all shaping short-term price action.

The recovery comes as BTC retests its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $103,722, a level that traders now view as a critical support zone.

Technical Oversold Conditions Drive Dip-Buying

Bitcoin’s RSI-7 fell to 32.07 on August 29, its lowest since June 2025, entering oversold territory. This prompted short-term traders to buy the dip, pushing prices back above $108K.

However, the backdrop remains mixed. The MACD histogram sits at -715.25, firmly in negative territory, underscoring that bearish momentum has not fully abated. Still, the slight rebound in RSI suggests early signs of stabilization, with the potential for momentum to turn if buying persists.

What this means: BTC remains vulnerable to further downside, but dip-buying at oversold levels shows that buyers are willing to step in at key support points.

ETF Flows vs. Whale Profit-Taking

One of the most important dynamics currently influencing Bitcoin is the tug-of-war between institutional inflows and whale distribution. While ETF inflows have provided a consistent support base for BTC, on-chain data shows profit-taking from large holders weighing on upside momentum.

This balance between long-term institutional conviction and short-term whale selling pressure is likely to determine Bitcoin’s next major move.

Conclusion

The coming days will test Bitcoin's resilience as macroeconomic shifts and institutional flows collide with whale profit-taking. Whether BTC can hold above its 200-day EMA and build upward momentum will likely define the short-term trajectory. What remains clear is that volatility creates opportunities — and the winners will be those who recognize critical signals before the crowd.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.