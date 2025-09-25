Key Points According to the latest data, the long-term holders of Bitcoin (BTC) earned $120 million in profits, coinciding with the September 21st market crash. Long-term holders usually remain dormant and follow a long-term strategy rather than selling during volatile times. Despite the price plunge, BTC has rebounced its key support level.  BTC Long-term Holders ... Read more The post BTC Long-term Holders Book $120 million in Profits Amidst Price Plunge appeared first on BiteMyCoin.Key Points According to the latest data, the long-term holders of Bitcoin (BTC) earned $120 million in profits, coinciding with the September 21st market crash. Long-term holders usually remain dormant and follow a long-term strategy rather than selling during volatile times. Despite the price plunge, BTC has rebounced its key support level.  BTC Long-term Holders ... Read more The post BTC Long-term Holders Book $120 million in Profits Amidst Price Plunge appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

BTC Long-term Holders Book $120 million in Profits Amidst Price Plunge

By: Bitemycoin
2025/09/25 20:15
Bitcoin
Key Points

  • The long-term holders (LHS) have gained $120 million in profits amidst the recent downturn.
  • Despite the setbacks, the BTC has renounced its key support level. 
  • BTC is currently trading at $111,929.92.
  • Investors are recommended to remain cautious as the crypto market is highly volatile and depends on the broader macroeconomic trends and regulatory changes. 

According to the latest data, the long-term holders of Bitcoin (BTC) earned $120 million in profits, coinciding with the September 21st market crash. Long-term holders usually remain dormant and follow a long-term strategy rather than selling during volatile times. Despite the price plunge, BTC has rebounced its key support level. 

BTC Long-term Holders Book $120 Million in Profits Amidst Downturn

The long-term holders (LHS) have gained $120 million in profits amidst the recent downturn. The BTC price plunged and hit a low of $112,000, coinciding with a profit-making period. The long-term holders (HDL) refer to investors who have been holding considerable BTC but remained inactive for more than 155 days.

According to the data, HODLers who do not sell, even during times of volatility, have achieved a realized profit of $ 120 million. This is higher than they gained in the previous cycle. The realized profit is the actual or total amount of profit you make while closing a position. The data is shared by Ali Martinez on X ( formerly Twitter). The graph shared by him clearly shows the realized profit of these whales shooting up on September 21st. HODLers usually follow a long-term strategy and remain immune to volatility. Regarding the price plunge, long-term holders with more than 1000 BTC are in focus. The experts speculate that these unusual profit gains played a role in the price plunge witnessed on the same day.

While the long-term holders harvested millions of dollars in profit, the short-term investors took the brunt of the steep price decline. The short-term investor cohort poured 15,700 BTC into the exchange on September 21st, indicating capitulation from the cohort. Despite the massive liquidations shaking the crypto market, BTC has risen to $113,700, showing considerable resilience. 

How is BTC Performing Now?

As of 25th September, BTC is trading at $111,929.92. The 24-hour trade volume stands at  $52.03 billion, up by 6.76% within a 24-hour time frame. It’s trading above the 200-day simple moving average and has had 16 green days in the past 30 days. 14-Day Relative Strength Index (RSI) 47.58.

According to crypto experts, the recent liquidations have prompted a recalibration in the market, and the investors are slowly returning, as indicated by the rebound of BTC. Despite the rebound shown by BTC, the current bearish scenario is still attributed to the recent crypto market crash, followed by liquidations worth around $ 1.7 billion, prevailing macroeconomic trends, and a technical breakdown due to BTC sliding below the key support level, triggering automated selling. 

Fear & Greed Index stands at 44, further suggesting a cautious approach among investors. The market sentiment remains bearish. Any movements in the price of BTC can have a substantial influence on the whole crypto market, as it has a market capitalization of  $ 2.23 trillion with market dominance nearing 58%. According to experts, the price of BTC is predicted to increase and reach around $ 124,324 in the next 5 days. 

Factors Affecting the Price Movements of BTC: Why Investors Remain Cautious?

The cryptocommunity largely remains optimistic about BTC’s recovery. However, the analysts are not ruling out the possibility of short-term price fluctuations. The market is waiting for macroeconomic data regarding the state of the U.S economy. Moreover, any regulatory changes can trigger volatility in the market. If all goes well, the BTC would consolidate without losing the key support levels. The key resistance level of BTC is $115,000; any break would be decisive, sending a reinvigorating signal to the crypto ecosystem. On the other hand, the investors are recommended to keep themselves updated about key technical indicators and broader macroeconomic parameters. 

