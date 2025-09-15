BTC Price Targets New Highs As Traders Look To Retest All Time Highs; Chainlink Latest News Today

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 02:34
For many crypto investors, Bitcoin (BTC) holds a special status. It is the first crypto coin and unarguably, the most influential. Usually, what happens with Bitcoin (BTC) also tends to reverberate across the market, leading to a wider rally. While BTC price action has cooled for a while, investors remain confident of another price breakout.

Similarly, Chainlink (LINK) is riding on a similar momentum with growing ETF interest and a reserve launch. Indeed, both BTC and LINK offer steady ascent and reliable gains for holders but for those hunting explosive short-term returns, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is the next big thing. Currently priced at $0.0058, Layer Brett has sold over $3.5 million thanks to its Layer 2 infrastructure and high staking rewards.

Bitcoin’s Drive to New ATHs: Institutional Tailwinds Accelerate

Bitcoin’s (BTC) remarkable rally in the wake of the election last year remains fresh in the memory of crypto whales. But one key thing to note is that this rally has solidified BTC’S status as a digital gold, and not just a speculative blockbuster like it used to be. This status as a digital gold has further been bolstered by strong ETF approvals, institutional inflows and macroeconomic shifts.

According to many analysts, BTC price action will be subjected to more delicate tests as the year draws close. Many are eyeing a 1.5/2x return from current BTC price levels but this is not an exciting prospect for whales, given BTC’s over $2 trillion market cap that limits its price swings. For veterans of the market who saw altcoins like Solana, Doge explode 100x, BTC institutional-grade growth feels more like a calculated gamble than a high-stake high-reward one. If there’s anything that looks like this right now, it is Layer Brett.

Chainlink Captures the Spotlight: Chainlink news showcase ETF approvals

Chainlink (LINK), the decentralized Oracle lender is a foremost crypto coin that blends market potentials with real problem solving. Many analysts insist Chainlink’s recent price is under performing its core market potential. Chainlink’s (LINK) role in powering DeFi, RWAs and cross chain bridges via CCIP is a notable one, attracting $2.2 billion in transfers.

Adding to this is Chainlink news of the launch of the Chainlink (LINK) Reserve that has now amassed over $1 million showing long term sustainability. With these fundamentals, analysts are optimistic of a meaningful price breakout that could be as steep as over 20x. Despite being attractive, it still falls short of what meme coins like Layer Brett offers.

Layer Brett: The Next Big Thing?

Although the market is in a gleeful mood over potential BTC and LINK rally, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is where the real party is. At $0.0058, Layer Brett is at a stage where exponential growth is increasingly likely. This is premised on solid fundamentals. Built on Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) blends instant transactions that attract ultra low costs with massive staking rewards and meme cultural appeal.

Weighing Options for Astute Traders

Past bull runs prove timing is everything. Bitcoin’s (BTC) early adopters struck gold during sub-$1 days; Ethereum minted fortunes at $10. Layer Brett echoes that era now with affordable entry, robust utility, high staking rewards and accelerating hype from its meme culture appeal. While BTC and LINK grinds higher on institutional flows, Layer Brett altcoin DNA, combined with Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure, sets it up for rapid scaling in the market.

Conclusion

Bitcoin is no longer the speculative blockbuster coin that it used to be. Chainlink news showcases growing approval but price potential is not exactly exciting. Layer Brett($LBRETT), however, is the velocity play: solid layer 2 tech, a swelling community, and high staking rewards. In a market ripe for all season, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) could be the breakout story defining the cycle’s next chapter

Don’t miss your chance to join the next top meme coin and stake for potentially life-changing rewards.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post BTC Price Targets New Highs As Traders Look To Retest All Time Highs; Chainlink Latest News Today appeared first on Blockonomi.

Source: https://blockonomi.com/btc-price-targets-new-highs-as-traders-look-to-retest-all-time-highs-chainlink-latest-news-today/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
UBS considers relocating its headquarters from Switzerland to the US due to new Swiss capital rules

UBS is preparing to pack its bags. The 162-year-old banking giant is deep in talks about ditching Zurich and moving its headquarters to the United States, according to The Post. This comes as the bank rejects a new proposal from Swiss regulators demanding it cough up an extra $26 billion in capital, a requirement the […]
