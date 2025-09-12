BTC’s Choppiness Index Continues To Climb, Potential Breakout Looms

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 10:42
Bitcoin’s continued volatility compression has intensified with what analyst Checkmate refers to as the “choppiness index,” a metric that gauges sideways price consolidation.
Previous CoinDesk research has highlighted that bitcoin’s implied volatility remains at multi-year lows, which supports the sideways consolidation in bitcoin’s price.

This choppiness reflects bitcoin’s recent rangebound behavior. For the past few months, bitcoin has traded between $110,000 and its all-time high of $124,000, currently hovering around $113,000.

On the one-month timeframe, according to checkonchain, the choppiness index has risen to 54. The last time it exceeded this level was in early November 2024, just before President Trump’s election victory triggered a surge in bitcoin to over $90,000. At that point, the index peaked at 64. The previous instance before that was in early 2023, at the onset of the current bull cycle, when the index stood at 57.

This pattern suggests there may still be room for further consolidation, especially as volatility continues to compress.

The next major macroeconomic catalyst is the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI), scheduled for release at 12:30 PM UTC. This could act as a trigger for a volatility breakout or directional price move.

CoinDesk research from February also noted a prolonged period of which similarly preceded the price decline that eventually bottomed out in April around $76,000.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/11/bitcoin-s-choppiness-index-continues-to-climb-potential-breakout-looms

Native Markets heavily favored on Polymarket to win bid to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin

The project, co-founded by an early Hyperliquid backer, has raised eyebrows amid rising competition among suitors.
Robinhood Debuts Social Trading App With Live Crypto, Stocks, Options Integration

Robinhood has unleashed a verified social trading network with real-time trade metrics, cross-asset execution, and AI-powered tools—redefining how investors connect, analyze, and trade. Robinhood Social Launch Brings Verified Trades, Crypto Access, and Real-Time Metrics Robinhood Markets (Nasdaq: HOOD) announced on Sept. 10 at the HOOD Summit 2025 in Las Vegas a slate of new features
The Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, increased its holdings by 104.28 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to 346.63 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 19 that Smarter Web Company (AQUIS: SWC | OTCQB: TSWCF), a British listed company, announced that it has purchased an additional 104.28 bitcoins according to its
