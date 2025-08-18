BTCS Inc. to Issue First Blockchain Dividend in Ethereum

By: Coinspeaker
2025/08/18 23:42

On August 18, BTCS announced that it would pay shareholders a one-time blockchain dividend, otherwise known as “Bividend,” of $0.05 per share.

Interestingly, this Bividend will be paid in Ethereum ETH $4 239 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $513.55 B Vol. 24h: $40.79 B , marking the first time that a public company has paid dividends in cryptocurrency.

Eligible Shareholders to Benefit From BTCS Bividend

In addition to the Bividend of $0.05 per share, BTCS is also offering a one-time $0.35 per share Ethereum loyalty payment.

This is specifically for shareholders who move their shares to book entry with the platform’s transfer agent and hold them there through January 26, 2026.

Altogether, the Bividend and loyalty payment sum up to $0.40 per share in ETH, only for eligible shareholders.

The company sees this development as a strategy to reward its long-term shareholders. Charles Allen, the CEO of BTCS, noted that the aim is to empower them to take charge of their investment by reducing the ability of these shares to be lent to predatory short-sellers.

This way, they are shielded from market manipulation as “institutional short sellers are forced to either cover or call in existing short positions.”

“We believe this is more than just a dividend; it’s a statement of trust, loyalty, and shared vision for BTCS’s future,” BTCS wrote on X.

Shareholders have some roles to play in this new Bividend scheme introduced by BTCS. They are required to manage the digital asset, including submitting a secure wallet storage.

These shareholders must also have an understanding of potential tax obligations, among others.

It is worth noting that this move underscores the expanding convergence of Traditional Finance (TradFi) and digital assets.

It proves the growing legitimacy of cryptocurrencies as corporate assets. Unsurprisingly, it could usher these digital assets into an era of increased institutional adoption.

Ethereum Sees Massive Institutional Adoption

In recent times, Ethereum has been gaining the attention of top organizations seeking to diversify their financial portfolio to include crypto.

Two days ago, Tom Lee’s BitMine Immersion Technology purchased 106,485 ETH. This was an addition to its already big bag, which now carries over 1,297,093 ETH, with the purchase valued at $466.83 million.

Currently, ETH price is trading at $4,329.46, corresponding with a 4.79% drop within the last 24 hours. Based on this current price, BitMine’s entire Ethereum stash is worth approximately $5.6 billion.

With this massive holding, BitMine is now the largest corporate Ethereum holder, with SharpLink following closely behind.

On August 15, when SharpLink reported its second-quarter results, it confirmed its new position as one of the largest corporate holders of Ethereum. Since adopting ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset in June, the company has continued to acquire the coin.

As of June 30, 2025, SharpLink had acquired 728,804 ETH, estimated to be valued at approximately $3.2 billion.

next

The post BTCS Inc. to Issue First Blockchain Dividend in Ethereum appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,174.37-4.31%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002918+0.03%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-5.24%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.271583-7.37%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00203-3.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)