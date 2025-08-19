BTCS Inc To Pay ETH Dividend, Loyalty Payment To Deter Short-Sellers

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 22:59
Movement
MOVE$0.1292-2.63%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021057-6.52%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001266-1.93%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0267-3.99%
Ethereum
ETH$4,168.53-4.34%

Ethereum treasury company BTCS Inc. will issue a one-time Ether dividend and a loyalty payment, totaling $0.40 per share in ETH, to reward shareholders and limit “predatory short-selling.”

“These payments are designed to reward our long-term shareholders and empower them to take control of their investment by reducing the ability of their shares to be lent to predatory short-sellers,” the Bitcoin miner-turned Ethereum company said on Monday. 

BTCS said it would be the first publicly traded company to issue a dividend in ETH, a move seemingly received well by investors as BTCS shares rose 10.4% on the day.

ETH “Bividend” to be paid in September

The ETH dividend — dubbed the “Bividend” — of $0.05 per share will be paid on Sept. 26, while the $0.35 per share “Loyalty Payment” will be paid in ETH to those holding the shares until Jan. 26, 2026. The loyalty payment will be offered to all shareholders except officers, directors and employees, the company noted.

Source: Benjamin Hunter

The former Bitcoin mining company is looking to stand out amid a crowded field of 69 ETH treasury entities competing to amass the largest ETH holdings.

Ether treasury firms have been a key catalyst behind Ether’s price rally from around $1,465 to $4,775 over the past four months.

BTCS eyes top 10 in ETH treasury race

Bitmine Immersion Tech and SharpLink Gaming lead the race, with 1.5 million ETH and 728,800 ETH, respectively, while BTCS is 11th at 70,000 ETH worth over $303 million, StrategicETHReserve data shows. 

Top 15 largest entities by ETH holdings. Source: StrategicETHReserve.xyz

BTCS has been leveraging decentralized finance — such as borrowing on Aave — and staking since at least 2022, but only started aggressively accumulating ETH over the last few months.

Related: Ether ETFs smash records as crypto products see $3.75B inflows

It has funded purchases through at-the-market equity offerings and issuing convertible notes, similar to strategies adopted by its competitors.

BTCS partially recovers after tumbling from July high

BTCS shares rose 10.4% on the news to $4.87 on Monday, clawing back some lost ground since reaching a 2025 high of $6.57 on July 18, Google Finance data shows.

The Nasdaq-listed firm now has a market cap of $233 million.

Magazine: How Ethereum treasury companies could spark ‘DeFi Summer 2.0’

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/btcs-inc-pay-ethereum-dividend-loyalty-payment?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,174.37-4.31%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002918+0.03%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-5.24%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.271583-7.37%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00203-3.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)